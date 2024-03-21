LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Nolan Venable

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Nolan Venable, Enrolled Agent has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Osaic.



Venable has been an independent advisor his entire career, founding Wealth Advisors in 1984 with a goal of helping clients with each aspect of their financial lives. His Lafayette, La.-based team takes a holistic approach to wealth management by providing comprehensive financial advice and planning for retirees and pre-retirees. Venable also owns a tax practice and insurance firm in the same building.

“Our clients are looking to build their financial legacy, and we help them on that journey by providing personalized services and customized programs designed to help them grow and preserve assets,” Venable said. “I’ve built this business from the ground up and cultivated many meaningful relationships with clients over the years. Their success is my success, and it is so rewarding to help them work toward financial independence.”

In searching for a new wealth management partner, Venable was attracted to LPL’s stability in the marketplace, commitment to supporting advisors and integrated technology solutions.

“With LPL’s self-clearing capabilities and integrated technology, everything can be accessed seamlessly from one portal. That centralized workflow makes it much easier to do business and will bring more to each client interaction,” Venable said. “As client expectations evolve, we need to continue to find ways to create differentiated experiences. We look forward to taking the practice to the next level with this move.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Nolan and his team and are honored he recognized our platform as a differentiator for his business. We are a committed partner, providing powerful capabilities, innovative technology and robust business solutions to help increase efficiency and create an even better client experience. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Wealth Advisors.”

