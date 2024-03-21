Alloy Named a Top 25 Atlanta Marketing & Advertising Agency and Recognized as One of the Region’s Fastest-Growing Businesses

Atlanta, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative technology brands, today announced a remarkable 103% year-over-year growth. This achievement led to the Atlanta Business Chronicle naming Alloy as one of the top 25 largest advertising and marketing firms in Atlanta as well as giving the agency a coveted spot on its Pacesetters list, which recognizes the region’s 100 fastest-growing companies.

Driving Alloy’s triple-digit growth in 2023 was a successful acquisition that brought together Alloy and Narwhal Digital, as well as the addition of eight new clients across health IT, EdTech, FinTech and enterprise IT and more.

“2023 was our biggest yet as we added new capabilities and talent, refining our Alloy methodology to deliver greater impact for our clients,” said CEO Raj Choudhury. "Alloy’s ability to create digital experiences that drive growth, combined with our expertise telling stories that build brand reputation, set us apart from single-capability agencies and one-size-fits-all firms that don't focus on technology brands. We’re different. We’re trailblazers. And we’re proud of that.”

“The backbone of our client success is our people. In 2023, the Uncommon Crew had a 92% voluntary retention rate, and 40% of our colleagues received well-deserved promotions,” said Jenni McDonough, Alloy’s chief people officer. “From generous health insurance coverage and wellness benefits to each employee receiving $1,000 annually to use towards their professional development – we continue to invest in the lives and careers of each of our employees.”

To accommodate future growth, this spring the agency is expanding its headquarters by 200% and relocating to the Encore , which is owned by the Georgia Institute of Technology and located inside West Midtown’s Interlock building . Alloy’s crew will have access to a game room, open-air balconies as well as popular Interlock venues, like Puttshack and Velvet Taco.

