Pelican Coastal Insurance Selects EZLynx to Expand Digital Footprint and Growth

Lewisville, TX., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Pelican Coastal Insurance has selected EZLynx as its technology partner to support agency growth and offer a consistent web presence. EZLynx provides Pelican Coastal Insurance with an intuitive solution for all agency management needs and an integrated, SEO-friendly website architecture to effectively reach consumers and easily bring them into the new business quoting process.

“Nowadays, customers want to look at a website first before making a decision, and we knew that having a strong online presence is a critical function to establish better connections with customers and prospects,” said Rutger Muller, agent and assistant office manager, Pelican Coastal Insurance. “Not only does switching to EZLynx provide us with simpler policy workflows and integration than our previous software, the built-in website tool is an important growth lever for us as clients can conveniently access our insurance products and easily input their information for quotes.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“An agent without an online presence in today’s world can be considered virtually nonexistent, leading to countless missed opportunities when buyers are doing their online research,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “EZLynx will empower Pelican Coastal Insurance to fortify its digital presence and draw in prospects and customers, while enabling seamless pipeline and quote management on the backend for a faster sales process and accelerated growth.”

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.