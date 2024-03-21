Evn Introduces Innovative CBD+THC Ashwagandha Gummies for Optimal Stress Adaptation and Recovery

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evn, a leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid products, is excited to announce the launch of its new product, Ashwagandha Gummies infused with CBD and THC, aimed at aiding stress adaptation.





Crafted with the highest quality ingredients, Evn's Ashwagandha gummies combine the ancient wisdom of Ashwagandha with the modern benefits of cannabinoids. Every gummy is meticulously created from hemp-derived rosin, which ensures full legal compliance with less than 0.3% THC content, while also offering grounding effects of CBD.

Key Features and Benefits:

Synergistic Blend : The pairing of Ashwagandha with cannabinoids elevates the gummies' effectiveness, perfect for those seeking a natural way to manage stress and promote recovery.

: The pairing of Ashwagandha with cannabinoids elevates the gummies' effectiveness, perfect for those seeking a natural way to manage stress and promote recovery. Legal and Safe : Using hemp-derived rosin, Evn ensures that all gummies comply with legal standards, providing a worry-free experience.

: Using hemp-derived rosin, Evn ensures that all gummies comply with legal standards, providing a worry-free experience. Optimal Performance: Specifically formulated for individuals who aim to perform at their best, whether in day-to-day life or in athletic endeavors.



Evn is determined to stay at the forefront of product innovation in the cannabinoid space. The company's focus remains steadfast on providing products that not only meet the legal requirements but exceed consumer expectations in terms of quality and efficacy.

"In the rapidly evolving world of health and wellness, we recognize the power of combining traditional remedies with modern science. Our Ashwagandha gummies are a testimony to our commitment to innovation, wellness, and the overall health of our customers. We're not just creating products; we're enhancing lifestyles with every gummy we produce." – Josh Krumholz, CEO.

The new Ashwagandha Gummies are now available for purchase directly from the Evn website.

About Evn:

Evn provides high-quality, hemp-derived products that are designed to help people live and excel in their daily lives. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, purity, and effectiveness, Evn continues to set the bar for industry excellence.

Contact: info@evn-cbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90104089-1ee6-4f2f-a257-0b2d44c062ee