Tulsa Welding School Launches New Weekend Welding Program at Dallas Metro Campus

IRVING, Texas, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa Welding School (TWS) announced today the launch of a new weekend welding program at its Dallas Metro campus. The new program will offer a flexible learning schedule for adults managing full-time jobs while providing an opportunity to explore a new career.

The 7-month weekend program is designed to prepare students for welding work across industries, including automotive, aerospace and aviation, shipbuilding construction, bridges, bikes and more. Like the traditional welding program, the weekend curriculum will also include specific courses in structural welding, fluxcore welding and pipe welding techniques.

The new program comes at a time when the U.S is experiencing a growing demand for professional welders with the American Welding Society predicting that 360,000 welding professionals will be needed by 2027. Fortunately, wherever metal needs adhering, a welder is needed.

“We opened the doors to the Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro Area campus last year with the intention of reducing the skilled trade labor shortage in our state, and nationwide,” said Tamekia Morris, Campus President of TWS Dallas Metro campus. “Part of that work is making sure we’re meeting the workforce where they are and creating more accommodating schedules so that we can increase access to new education and career opportunities.”

Professional Welding is one of several programs available to students at Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro Area in Irving, TX. The Dallas Metro campus also offers programs in Electrical Lineworker, Electrical Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Enrollment for the weekend welding program is now open, with classes starting on March 29. For more information on the new TWS Dallas Metro campus and programs available, visit tws.edu/dallas.

About StrataTech

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix, AZ), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro (Irving, TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

About Tulsa Welding School

For over 75 years, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) has been training skilled trades professionals, nationwide. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality, and classroom instruction, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers welding, HVAC/Refrigeration, electrical and electrical lineworker programs. There are four TWS campuses across the country including Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, Tulsa Welding School -acksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston, and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas/Ft. Worth metro. Accredited Schools, ACCSC. Licensed by OBPVS, approved and regulated by TWC, and licensed by Florida CIE (License #2331). For more information, visit www.tws.edu and follow along our social channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.