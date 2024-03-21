SECU Foundation Welcomes 16 Non-profits to Mission Development Grant Program With $640,000 in Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new round of Mission Development grants approved by the SECU Foundation Board of Directors welcomes 16 non-profits to the two-year capacity building program, with awards totaling $640,000. The Foundation’s Mission Development Grant Program, which began seven years ago, has been filling unmet financial needs for North Carolina non-profits seeking to strengthen their long-term growth and stability.



While the goal of the grant program is to assist non-profits with increasing organizational capacity, SECU Foundation has achieved several measurable goals in the process, including the ability to respond to identified needs in areas of the state with fewer resources, along with the opportunity to expand its grantmaking strategy and reach. Since 2017, over $3 million has been awarded to 89 non-profit organizations to help further their mission of serving others.

“We are thrilled with the program’s success and strong interest from non-profits throughout the state,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “We are seeing positive, tangible outcomes for grant recipients working to boost their capacity and impact for programs and services that are vital to those in need. The cooperative efforts of many amazing people are coming together to uplift our communities and the lives of those served by these non-profits.”

Grantees representing 13 North Carolina counties include:

Several grantees shared their gratitude and how the grant will impact their organization:

Wake County: Designed For Joy Co-Founder and Creative Director Kristen Sydow said, “Designed For Joy is thrilled to be part of the SECU Foundation Mission Development Grant program this year. What we appreciate the most is that SECU Foundation not only talks the talk, but they walk the walk. They don’t just invest in our mission, they dig in and partner with us to increase our capacity to impact the most vulnerable women in our community.”

Designed For Joy Co-Founder and Creative Director Kristen Sydow said, “Designed For Joy is thrilled to be part of the SECU Foundation Mission Development Grant program this year. What we appreciate the most is that SECU Foundation not only talks the talk, but they walk the walk. They don’t just invest in our mission, they dig in and partner with us to increase our capacity to impact the most vulnerable women in our community.” Robeson County: Hope Alive Inc. Chief Operating Officer Bobbie Ghaffar said, “On behalf of our Board and staff, Hope Alive Inc. is honored to be selected as a recipient of SECU Foundation’s Mission Development Grant program. We look forward to support in helping with capacity building to be able to achieve a replicable model that is sustainable, mission based, and long term with providing substance use disorder treatment services effectively.”

Hope Alive Inc. Chief Operating Officer Bobbie Ghaffar said, “On behalf of our Board and staff, Hope Alive Inc. is honored to be selected as a recipient of SECU Foundation’s Mission Development Grant program. We look forward to support in helping with capacity building to be able to achieve a replicable model that is sustainable, mission based, and long term with providing substance use disorder treatment services effectively.” Guilford County: The Sister Circle International Executive Director Leah Hill McNair said, “Thank you SECU Foundation for your support of The Sister Circle International. This impactful financial contribution allows our organization to continue providing the resources and support that our community needs. With the Foundation’s generous grant, we will be able to continue our Healing House Program, a retreat-style therapeutic session for women to unpack past life trauma, address mental health barriers, and begin the process to wholeness. This grant plays a crucial role in our mission to build strong women, thereby enabling them to build even stronger communities.”

The Sister Circle International Executive Director Leah Hill McNair said, “Thank you SECU Foundation for your support of The Sister Circle International. This impactful financial contribution allows our organization to continue providing the resources and support that our community needs. With the Foundation’s generous grant, we will be able to continue our Healing House Program, a retreat-style therapeutic session for women to unpack past life trauma, address mental health barriers, and begin the process to wholeness. This grant plays a crucial role in our mission to build strong women, thereby enabling them to build even stronger communities.” Cabarrus County: I Got Next Youth Sports Inc. President Deonn Leath said, “We are so thankful for SECU Foundation’s commitment to non-profits. Through this grant, we will be able to expand our reach and impact in the realm of education and physical and mental health for youth in the communities we serve. To have access to vital resources through this grant is priceless, and we are forever grateful for this opportunity.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org