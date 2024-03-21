Risk Strategies Appoints Josh Conklin to National Employee Benefits Growth Leader

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has appointed Josh Conklin as National Employee Benefits Growth Leader and Senior Managing Director. In this new role, he will drive growth through new business development and client retention, play a key role in recruiting and onboarding new producers, and help develop client solutions that draw on the full capabilities of the Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice.



Conklin joined Risk Strategies in 2019 through the acquisition of National Insurance Consulting Group (NICG), LLC, an employee benefits and human capital consulting firm. At NICG, Conklin served as President and Chief Revenue Officer. After joining Risk Strategies, Conklin was tapped in 2022 to be Employee Benefits Atlantic Regional Growth Leader, where he was responsible for employee benefits sales, recruiting top talent, and revenue growth.

“Josh is a highly experienced benefits expert, as well as a talented leader,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Risk Strategies. “This combination drove his success at a regional level, and I am confident it will do the same in this national role.”

With more than 20 years of leadership in benefits, HR consulting, and risk management, Conklin has built and led growth for Fortune 500 companies and private equity-backed organizations across the United States. He also founded multiple businesses that were successfully acquired.

“Risk Strategies has a strong culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship that I’ve found to be a great fit for my approach to business and leadership,” said Conklin. “I am excited for this opportunity to draw on my experience and success in the Atlantic Region to help drive new growth for the company, success for our people, and solutions for our clients.”

Conklin has been instrumental in developing and driving the practice’s Accelerate sales program, focused on sales enablement, and cultivating a world-class sales culture of continuous training, feedback, and recognition.

Conklin earned his Bachelor of Business Administration and Management degree from The State University of New York and completed executive training programs with multiple organizations. Based in Atlanta, he serves on several boards and not-for-profits and is active in his local community.

