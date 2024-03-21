US Capital Global Achieves Record-breaking Average of $2.2BN in Financing and Advisory Transactions Per Year over the Past Three Years

San Francisco, California, USA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global proudly announces a landmark achievement, surpassing an average of $2.2 billion in debt and equity financings and advisory transactions per year over the past three years. Headquartered in San Francisco, with key offices strategically located in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group, renowned for its expertise in corporate finance, M&A, asset management, and capital formation services.

Reflecting on the exceptional growth of 2023, Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global, remarked, “Last year in particular marked a momentous period of expansion for us. The breadth and scale of transactions we facilitated underscore the strength of our global footprint. Our establishment of an M&A division in April 2023, coupled with the inauguration of new offices in key global cities, and the resounding success of our major events across multiple continents, have all contributed to our record-breaking performance.”

Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner of US Capital Global, outlined ambitious plans for continued growth in 2024, stating, “Building upon our momentum, we are poised for significant expansion this year. Our focus includes bolstering our presence in the Middle East and Asia, with plans to increase our dealmaking professionals by at least 50%. Additionally, we are strategically enhancing our structured products group to provide institutional and large-cap products to middle-market companies and investors, both domestically and internationally.”

US Capital Global remains at the forefront of financial innovation and expansion, dedicated to empowering clients with best-in-class expertise and resources.



