Bowie State Students in London See Myles Frost in MJ: The Musical UK

London, England, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London – March 21, 2024 -- Twenty Bowie State students and faculty members are in London and had the opportunity to see Tony Award winner and Bowie State University alum Myles Frost star in MJ: The Musical UK at the Prince Edward Theater in the city's West End on Monday evening as part of a university sponsored week-long alternative spring break excursion. His stellar performance in New York earned him Broadway's highest honor and accolades from theater goers and pundits alike.

Frost, the youngest solo male to win a Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role as Michael Jackson, also appears in Ava DuVernay's motion picture "Origin” portraying Trayvon Martin.

"It was absolutely exhilarating for the students to see Myles on stage in London performing and demonstrating the reason his acting, singing and dancing skills are held in such high esteem," said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux. "He personifies excellence, a notion that is promoted each day on our campus. We're Maryland's oldest HBCU and always strive to support our students while they pursue their degrees and after they graduate which is why we're here.”

Frost earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in music technology in December from Bowie State.

In addition to seeing Myles Frost perform, students will also dedicate a day to community service with London non-profit Journey to Justice, visit Buckingham Palace and see the Crown Jewels. They will also spend a day at Bath Spa University, an Adobe Creative Campus as is Bowie State, engaging with students and faculty members, visit the University of Oxford and Balliol College, travel to Stonehenge and take a Black History tour of London.

"This trip epitomizes what experiential learning is all about and I'm grateful our students are able to participate," said Breaux. “Learning occurs not only in classrooms but also in global communities."

About Bowie State University: Bowie State University (BSU) is an important higher education access portal for qualified persons from diverse academic and socioeconomic backgrounds, seeking a high-quality and affordable public comprehensive university. The university places special emphasis on the science, technology, cybersecurity, teacher education, business and nursing disciplines within the context of a liberal arts education. For more information about BSU, visit bowiestate.edu.

