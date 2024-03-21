WOO X Lists μAZUKI (UAZUKI) on its Spot Market

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed UAZUKI on its spot market.



Azuki is a collection of NFTs designed by Chiru Labs , a start-up launched by artists and technologists in Los Angeles. Each one is a digital avatar that gives the holder membership access to an online club called The Garden.

UAZUKI are fractional tokens representing the Azuki NFT collection within the Flooring Protocol. Each UAZUKI token provides fractional ownership of Azuki NFTs, bringing broader accessibility and exposure to the popular collection.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

