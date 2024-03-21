Global Membrane Bioreactors Market Size is expected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.55%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A membrane bioreactor is an innovative wastewater treatment system that combines membrane separation and biological wastewater treatment. It combines a biological treatment for suspended growth with activated sludge and membrane filtration equipment, often ultrafiltration (UF) or microfiltration (MF) membranes. The membranes perform the crucial solid-liquid separation function. In activated sludge systems, tertiary and secondary clarifiers and tertiary filtration often accomplish this. Gravity-driven or vacuum- and pressure-driven systems are the two most prevalent forms of membrane bioreactors. Gravity-driven or vacuum bioreactors are submerged and often use flat sheet or hollow fiber membranes installed either in the bioreactor itself or a later membrane tank. In-pipe cartridge pressure-driven systems are located on the exterior of the bioreactor.

Limited Availability of Clean Water Drives the Global Market



The difficulty of providing sufficient and clean drinking water is exacerbated by climate change and the pressures of industrialization and economic growth. The industrial and public sectors utilize a substantial amount of freshwater and produce enormous quantities of effluent. When wastewater is inadequately treated and discharged into the aquatic environment, it contributes to pollution, impacting public health and marine habitats. Owing to the rising need for water, recycling, and wastewater recovery have become prominent practices. In addition, reusing wastewater minimizes discharged wastewater's amount and environmental impact and relieves stress on freshwater sources. A membrane bioreactor is a wastewater management technique that minimizes wastewater discharge and increases water consumption efficiency, thereby balancing preserving aquatic environments and exploiting freshwater resources, boosting market expansion.

Increasing MBR Installations due to Growth in Urbanization Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increasing urban population has a significant impact on water quality. The expanding number of companies that emit emissions is predicted to increase demand for membrane bioreactors for water purification. Hence, the market for membrane bioreactors is anticipated to expand as urbanization and consumer awareness increase. In addition, due to population increase, increasing urbanization has an impact on the environment by reducing the availability of resources. It causes health problems owing to air pollution and crowded living situations. Low water quality exists in metropolitan areas due to industrial waste. Hence, the need for membrane bioreactors has increased since clean water has become a crucial objective in urban areas. Increasing awareness of the negative impacts of contaminated water is anticipated to increase the demand for membrane bioreactor water treatment systems, offering attractive market expansion prospects.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global membrane bioreactors market are Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Siemens, DuPont, Lenntech, Ovivo, Saur, Pentair, Parkson Corporation, Smith & Loveless, and Veolia.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global membrane bioreactors market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% over the forecast period. The membrane bioreactors market in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly. The market for membrane bioreactors in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by fast urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan, which increases the demand for clean water and efficient wastewater treatment. Increasing public sector investments in improving current water and wastewater treatment facilities with membrane bioreactor technology drives market expansion. In addition, growing environmental concerns and limited access to potable water have expanded the use of membrane bioreactors throughout the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially in the membrane reactors market over the forecast period due to the region's rising use of technologically advanced products. Furthermore, several government measures, such as establishing environmental protection legislation to preserve natural water resources and the provision of adequate sanitation, are impacting the industry's growth.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.43% over the forecast period. Although the municipal wastewater treatment industry is the key demand generator, industrial wastewater treatment applications also provide substantial growth potential. There are opportunities in oil and gas, food and beverage, and mining. Furthermore, expanding the membrane bioreactors market in North America is encouraged by rising investments in R&D for improved technologies and the region's growing demand for water treatment systems. Due to the economic downturn and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in planned industrial projects. With the expansion of industrial activities, the membrane bioreactors market is anticipated to experience an increase in demand throughout the forecast period. North America's industrial sector is expected to revive and regain its worldwide market position. With rising product sales across the region, membrane bioreactors are expected to be in high demand during the projected period.

Key Highlights

Based on the membrane type, the global membrane bioreactors market is bifurcated into hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular. The hollow fiber segment dominates the global market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period.



Based on system configuration, the global membrane bioreactors market is divided into the submerged membrane and side stream. The submerged membrane segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.92% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global membrane bioreactors market is bifurcated into municipal and industrial. The municipal wastewater segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% over the forecast period.

Based on system type, the global membrane bioreactors market is bifurcated into gravity-based and pressure-driven. The gravity-based segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

Market News



In March 2023, Integrated Water Services, Inc. ("IWS"), a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions, announced that it acquired Hyperion International Technologies, LLC ("Hyperion"), a well-known developer of industrial control systems for the water industry. IWS, in collaboration with Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC ("Sciens Water"), acquired all of Hyperion's stock.

In January 2023, Integrated Water Services, Inc. ("IWS"), a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions, announced the purchase of M|MBR Systems, LLC ("M|MBR Systems"), a premier membrane bioreactor manufacturer and distributor. IWS, in cooperation with Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC ("Sciens Water"), acquired all of MMBR Systems' shares as a result of the deal.

Global Membrane Bioreactors Market: Segmentation

By Membrane Type

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-Tubular

By System Configuration

Submerged

Side Stream

By Applications

Municipal

Industrial

By System Type

Gravity-Based

Pressure-Driven

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

