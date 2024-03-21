21 March 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities and has notified the Issuer of its intention to increase the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer announces that on 28 March 2024, the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Name of Affected Security Ticker ISIN Current Daily Swap Rate New Daily Swap Rate WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 1x Daily Short 1GIS IE00BF4TW560 0.00167% 0.00206% WisdomTree FTSE 250 1x Daily Short 1MCS IE00BBGBF313 0.00388% 0.00567% WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short 1PAS IE00B94QLR02 0.003806% 0.00578% WisdomTree STOXX Europe Automobiles 2x Daily Leveraged 2CAR XS2427363895 0.00014% 0.00469% WisdomTree FTSE 250 2x Daily Leveraged 2MCL IE00B94QKJ52 0.00222% 0.00706% WisdomTree STOXX Europe Oil & Gas 2x Daily Short 2OIG XS2427474023 0.00139% 0.00456% WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged 2PAL IE00B94QLN63 0.005500% 0.00717% WisdomTree STOXX Europe Travel & Leisure 2x Daily Short 2STR XS2437455608 0.00250% 0.00456% WisdomTree STOXX Europe Travel & Leisure 2x Daily Leveraged 2TRV XS2427363036 0.00222% 0.00469% WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Leveraged 2UKL IE00B94QKC83 0.00444% 0.00706% WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short 2UKS IE00B94QKF15 -0.00111% -0.00056% WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged 3BAL IE00BLS09N40 0.00389% 0.00733% WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short 3BAS XS2637076568 0.00056% 0.00369% WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged 3BRL IE00BMTM6D55 0.007583% 0.00803% WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3BRS IE00BLRPRK35 0.008194% 0.00856% WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged 3BTL IE00BKT09149 0.00261% 0.00428% WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Short 3BTS IE00BKS8QM96 0.00261% 0.00428% WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged 3BUL IE00BKT09255 0.00219% 0.00331% WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Short 3BUS IE00BKS8QN04 0.00219% 0.00331% WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged 3DEL IE00B878KX55 0.00417% 0.00425% WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short 3DES IE00B8GKPP93 0.00444% 0.00453% WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged 3EML IE00BYTYHN28 0.00569% 0.00833% WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short 3EMS IE00BYTYHM11 0.00569% 0.00833% WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Leveraged 3EUL IE00B7SD4R47 -0.00167% 0.00042% WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Short 3EUS IE00B8JF9153 0.00278% 0.00086% WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged 3GIL IE00BKT09479 0.00247% 0.00469% WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short 3GIS IE00BKS8QQ35 0.00247% 0.00469% WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged 3GOL IE00B8HGT870 0.006556% 0.00800% WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short 3GOS IE00B6X4BP29 0.006833% 0.00800% WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged 3HCL IE00B8JVMZ80 0.005749% 0.00636% WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short 3HCS IE00B8KD3F05 0.006468% 0.00717% WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Leveraged 3ITL IE00B8NB3063 0.00166% 0.00100% WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short 3ITS IE00B873CW36 0.00083% 0.00083% WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 3NGL IE00BLRPRG98 0.009000% 0.00969% WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short 3NGS IE00B76BRD76 0.009639% 0.00994% WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged 3OIL IE00BMTM6B32 0.007667% 0.00800% WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3OIS IE00BMTM6C49 0.008194% 0.00856% WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged 3SIL IE00B7XD2195 0.006667% 0.00692% WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short 3SIS IE00B8JG1787 0.008861% 0.00969% WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged 3TYL IE00BKT09032 0.00247% 0.00469% WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Short 3TYS IE00BKS8QT65 0.00247% 0.00469% WisdomTree Bund 30Y 3x Daily Short 3UBS IE00BF4TW453 0.00353% 0.00469% WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged 3UKL IE00B88D2999 0.00389% 0.00900% WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short 3UKS IE00B7VB3908 0.00083% 0.00886% WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged 3USL IE00B7Y34M31 0.00000% 0.00233% WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short 3USS IE00B8K7KM88 0.002361% 0.00528% WisdomTree BTP 10Y 5x Daily Short 5BTS IE00BYNXNS22 0.00372% 0.00650% WisdomTree Bund 10Y 5x Daily Short 5BUS IE00BYNXPH56 0.00303% 0.00719% WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 5x Daily Short 5TYS IE00BYNXPJ70 0.00349% 0.00581% WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged QQQ3 IE00BLRPRL42 0.00000% 0.00650% WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short QQQS IE00BLRPRJ20 0.00222% 0.00928% WisdomTree FTSE 100 1x Daily Short SUK1 IE00B94QKG22 -0.00027% 0.00017% WisdomTree US Treasuries 30Y 3x Daily Short UL3S IE00BF4TW784 0.00358% 0.00608% WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged VIXL IE00BLRPRH06 0.00966% 0.01667%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the amended Daily Swap Rates (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 28 March 2024.