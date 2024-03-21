21 March 2024
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES
This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.
BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities and has notified the Issuer of its intention to increase the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.
The Issuer announces that on 28 March 2024, the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:
|Name of Affected Security
|Ticker
|ISIN
|Current Daily Swap Rate
|New Daily Swap Rate
|WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 1x Daily Short
|1GIS
|IE00BF4TW560
|0.00167%
|0.00206%
|WisdomTree FTSE 250 1x Daily Short
|1MCS
|IE00BBGBF313
|0.00388%
|0.00567%
|WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short
|1PAS
|IE00B94QLR02
|0.003806%
|0.00578%
|WisdomTree STOXX Europe Automobiles 2x Daily Leveraged
|2CAR
|XS2427363895
|0.00014%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree FTSE 250 2x Daily Leveraged
|2MCL
|IE00B94QKJ52
|0.00222%
|0.00706%
|WisdomTree STOXX Europe Oil & Gas 2x Daily Short
|2OIG
|XS2427474023
|0.00139%
|0.00456%
|WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged
|2PAL
|IE00B94QLN63
|0.005500%
|0.00717%
|WisdomTree STOXX Europe Travel & Leisure 2x Daily Short
|2STR
|XS2437455608
|0.00250%
|0.00456%
|WisdomTree STOXX Europe Travel & Leisure 2x Daily Leveraged
|2TRV
|XS2427363036
|0.00222%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Leveraged
|2UKL
|IE00B94QKC83
|0.00444%
|0.00706%
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short
|2UKS
|IE00B94QKF15
|-0.00111%
|-0.00056%
|WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged
|3BAL
|IE00BLS09N40
|0.00389%
|0.00733%
|WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short
|3BAS
|XS2637076568
|0.00056%
|0.00369%
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|3BRL
|IE00BMTM6D55
|0.007583%
|0.00803%
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|3BRS
|IE00BLRPRK35
|0.008194%
|0.00856%
|WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged
|3BTL
|IE00BKT09149
|0.00261%
|0.00428%
|WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Short
|3BTS
|IE00BKS8QM96
|0.00261%
|0.00428%
|WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged
|3BUL
|IE00BKT09255
|0.00219%
|0.00331%
|WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Short
|3BUS
|IE00BKS8QN04
|0.00219%
|0.00331%
|WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged
|3DEL
|IE00B878KX55
|0.00417%
|0.00425%
|WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short
|3DES
|IE00B8GKPP93
|0.00444%
|0.00453%
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged
|3EML
|IE00BYTYHN28
|0.00569%
|0.00833%
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short
|3EMS
|IE00BYTYHM11
|0.00569%
|0.00833%
|WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Leveraged
|3EUL
|IE00B7SD4R47
|-0.00167%
|0.00042%
|WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Short
|3EUS
|IE00B8JF9153
|0.00278%
|0.00086%
|WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged
|3GIL
|IE00BKT09479
|0.00247%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short
|3GIS
|IE00BKS8QQ35
|0.00247%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged
|3GOL
|IE00B8HGT870
|0.006556%
|0.00800%
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short
|3GOS
|IE00B6X4BP29
|0.006833%
|0.00800%
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
|3HCL
|IE00B8JVMZ80
|0.005749%
|0.00636%
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short
|3HCS
|IE00B8KD3F05
|0.006468%
|0.00717%
|WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Leveraged
|3ITL
|IE00B8NB3063
|0.00166%
|0.00100%
|WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short
|3ITS
|IE00B873CW36
|0.00083%
|0.00083%
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|3NGL
|IE00BLRPRG98
|0.009000%
|0.00969%
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short
|3NGS
|IE00B76BRD76
|0.009639%
|0.00994%
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|3OIL
|IE00BMTM6B32
|0.007667%
|0.00800%
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|3OIS
|IE00BMTM6C49
|0.008194%
|0.00856%
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
|3SIL
|IE00B7XD2195
|0.006667%
|0.00692%
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short
|3SIS
|IE00B8JG1787
|0.008861%
|0.00969%
|WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged
|3TYL
|IE00BKT09032
|0.00247%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Short
|3TYS
|IE00BKS8QT65
|0.00247%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree Bund 30Y 3x Daily Short
|3UBS
|IE00BF4TW453
|0.00353%
|0.00469%
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged
|3UKL
|IE00B88D2999
|0.00389%
|0.00900%
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short
|3UKS
|IE00B7VB3908
|0.00083%
|0.00886%
|WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged
|3USL
|IE00B7Y34M31
|0.00000%
|0.00233%
|WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short
|3USS
|IE00B8K7KM88
|0.002361%
|0.00528%
|WisdomTree BTP 10Y 5x Daily Short
|5BTS
|IE00BYNXNS22
|0.00372%
|0.00650%
|WisdomTree Bund 10Y 5x Daily Short
|5BUS
|IE00BYNXPH56
|0.00303%
|0.00719%
|WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 5x Daily Short
|5TYS
|IE00BYNXPJ70
|0.00349%
|0.00581%
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
|QQQ3
|IE00BLRPRL42
|0.00000%
|0.00650%
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
|QQQS
|IE00BLRPRJ20
|0.00222%
|0.00928%
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 1x Daily Short
|SUK1
|IE00B94QKG22
|-0.00027%
|0.00017%
|WisdomTree US Treasuries 30Y 3x Daily Short
|UL3S
|IE00BF4TW784
|0.00358%
|0.00608%
|WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|VIXL
|IE00BLRPRH06
|0.00966%
|0.01667%
The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the amended Daily Swap Rates (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 28 March 2024.
For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com