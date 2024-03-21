NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

21 March 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) 

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities and has notified the Issuer of its intention to increase the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer announces that on 28 March 2024, the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Name of Affected Security Ticker ISIN Current Daily Swap Rate New Daily Swap Rate
WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 1x Daily Short1GISIE00BF4TW5600.00167%0.00206%
WisdomTree FTSE 250 1x Daily Short1MCSIE00BBGBF3130.00388%0.00567%
WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short1PASIE00B94QLR020.003806%0.00578%
WisdomTree STOXX Europe Automobiles 2x Daily Leveraged2CARXS24273638950.00014%0.00469%
WisdomTree FTSE 250 2x Daily Leveraged2MCLIE00B94QKJ520.00222%0.00706%
WisdomTree STOXX Europe Oil & Gas 2x Daily Short2OIGXS24274740230.00139%0.00456%
WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged2PALIE00B94QLN630.005500%0.00717%
WisdomTree STOXX Europe Travel & Leisure 2x Daily Short2STRXS24374556080.00250%0.00456%
WisdomTree STOXX Europe Travel & Leisure 2x Daily Leveraged2TRVXS24273630360.00222%0.00469%
WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Leveraged2UKLIE00B94QKC830.00444%0.00706%
WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short2UKSIE00B94QKF15-0.00111%-0.00056%
WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged3BALIE00BLS09N400.00389%0.00733%
WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short3BASXS26370765680.00056%0.00369%
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged3BRLIE00BMTM6D550.007583%0.00803%
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short3BRSIE00BLRPRK350.008194%0.00856%
WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged3BTLIE00BKT091490.00261%0.00428%
WisdomTree BTP 10Y 3x Daily Short3BTSIE00BKS8QM960.00261%0.00428%
WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged3BULIE00BKT092550.00219%0.00331%
WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Short3BUSIE00BKS8QN040.00219%0.00331%
WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged3DELIE00B878KX550.00417%0.00425%
WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short3DESIE00B8GKPP930.00444%0.00453%
WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged3EMLIE00BYTYHN280.00569%0.00833%
WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short3EMSIE00BYTYHM110.00569%0.00833%
WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Leveraged3EULIE00B7SD4R47-0.00167%0.00042%
WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Short3EUSIE00B8JF91530.00278%0.00086%
WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged3GILIE00BKT094790.00247%0.00469%
WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short3GISIE00BKS8QQ350.00247%0.00469%
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged3GOLIE00B8HGT8700.006556%0.00800%
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short3GOSIE00B6X4BP290.006833%0.00800%
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged3HCLIE00B8JVMZ800.005749%0.00636%
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short3HCSIE00B8KD3F050.006468%0.00717%
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Leveraged3ITLIE00B8NB30630.00166%0.00100%
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short3ITSIE00B873CW360.00083%0.00083%
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged3NGLIE00BLRPRG980.009000%0.00969%
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short3NGSIE00B76BRD760.009639%0.00994%
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged3OILIE00BMTM6B320.007667%0.00800%
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short3OISIE00BMTM6C490.008194%0.00856%
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged3SILIE00B7XD21950.006667%0.00692%
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short3SISIE00B8JG17870.008861%0.00969%
WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged3TYLIE00BKT090320.00247%0.00469%
WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Short3TYSIE00BKS8QT650.00247%0.00469%
WisdomTree Bund 30Y 3x Daily Short3UBSIE00BF4TW4530.00353%0.00469%
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged3UKLIE00B88D29990.00389%0.00900%
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short3UKSIE00B7VB39080.00083%0.00886%
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged3USLIE00B7Y34M310.00000%0.00233%
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short3USSIE00B8K7KM880.002361%0.00528%
WisdomTree BTP 10Y 5x Daily Short5BTSIE00BYNXNS220.00372%0.00650%
WisdomTree Bund 10Y 5x Daily Short5BUSIE00BYNXPH560.00303%0.00719%
WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 5x Daily Short5TYSIE00BYNXPJ700.00349%0.00581%
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily LeveragedQQQ3IE00BLRPRL420.00000%0.00650%
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily ShortQQQSIE00BLRPRJ200.00222%0.00928%
WisdomTree FTSE 100 1x Daily ShortSUK1IE00B94QKG22-0.00027%0.00017%
WisdomTree US Treasuries 30Y 3x Daily ShortUL3SIE00BF4TW7840.00358%0.00608%
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily LeveragedVIXLIE00BLRPRH060.00966%0.01667%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the amended Daily Swap Rates (the “Affected Securities Amendments”).  The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 28 March 2024.   

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com  