PassiveLogic Wins iF DESIGN AWARD for Hive Autonomous Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassiveLogic, creator of the first platform for generative autonomy, announced today that it won an iF DESIGN AWARD for the Hive™ Autonomous Platform—the first Autonomous Management System (AMS) in the world.



The iF DESIGN AWARD is widely considered one of the world’s top three international design contests. It is organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH (iF), the world’s oldest independent design organization based in Hannover, Germany. This year’s competition was intense: nearly 11,000 entries were submitted from 72 countries.

PassiveLogic’s winning product, the Hive Autonomous Platform, won in the Service Design discipline in the Industrial Productivity category. The Hive Autonomous Platform won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, showcasing the breakthrough opportunities created by generative autonomy to enable autonomous buildings. The Hive Autonomous Platform ushers in an era of AI that solves industrial-level challenges.

“We are honored that iF has recognized our commitment to designing intuitive and user-friendly products that will enable our autonomous future,” said Troy Harvey, CEO of PassiveLogic. “There have never been tools for the doers of the world that are equal parts capable and beautiful. The Hive Autonomous Platform combines both, without compromise, to deliver the first tools for autonomy that empower everyone to design and manage their own autonomous system.”

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic is changing the future of the built environment by powering autonomous building systems and providing the foundation for smart cities. The current technology behind most control systems has remained unchanged for decades. PassiveLogic has reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage control systems to become fully autonomous, using revolutionary "deep physics" digital twins and AI-enabled future-forward simulation. In a world increasingly impacted by climate change, PassiveLogic has developed a way to cut energy consumption by one-third by making controls truly intelligent.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.

