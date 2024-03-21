DP World Announces New Investment of $50 Million for Expansion of Container Operations at Brazil’s Port of Santos

SANTOS, BRAZIL, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces a new investment of USD$50 million (approximately R$250 million) in the acquisition of new port equipment for its terminal located on the left bank of the Port of Santos, Brazil.

The investment is the latest phase of a USD$85 million (R$425 million) terminal expansion project, which also includes the USD$35 million (R$175 million) extension of the dock by an additional 190 meters announced in 2023. Scheduled for completion in late 2024, DP World’s terminal will be able to berth two Q-max scale (345+ meter) vessels, creating significant opportunities to boost carrier efficiency. The new equipment also allows the terminal to expand capacity to 1.7 million TEUs, boosting DP World’s ability to support Brazil’s strong economic growth.

In total, 21 new pieces of equipment will be acquired, comprising two quay cranes, five RTGs (rubber-tired gantry cranes), 12 ITVs (internal transfer vehicles), and two ECHs (empty container handlers).

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said, “The investments by DP World in Brazil aim to meet robust growth in Brazil’s container market in the post-pandemic era, as well as to maintain Santos’ role as a Hub Port for South America. We constantly evaluate new investments, with the aim of ensuring that the capacity of the Port of Santos stays ahead of demand, with a high level of service.”

In line with DP World’s global strategy to neutralize carbon emissions by 2040, the new equipment has already been acquired with technology to reduce consumption and emissions of greenhouse gases.

It is worth noting that the company had already been a pioneer in the sector and started the process of electrifying RTGs at the Port of Santos in 2023, with the adaptation of 22 machines, reducing the terminal's diesel consumption by 60%.

- END -

About DP World

