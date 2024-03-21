SPZI: JP 3E Holdings, Inc. Retains Accell Audit & Compliance, PA to Audit the Financial Statements

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), retains Accell Audit & Compliance, PA to audit the company’s financials to become an SEC Fully Reporting company. This is the first step toward achieving its goal of uplisting first to the OTCQB. Accell is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and provides audit services to several hundred clients, from high-tech start-up companies to Fortune 500. Its current client portfolio includes numerous public and private companies across many industries, with operations on at least five continents.

http://www.theaccellgroup.com/

Accell is a licensed public accounting and consulting firm that provides services in several niche areas of Audit & Assurance, Internal Audit/SOX 404 Consulting, Employee Benefit Plan Audits, CIRA/HOA and Condominium Services, Audit Preparation and Tax Services. Accell delivers small and middle market public and private company audit and accounting services. With an international reach and the ability to serve companies both local and abroad, the firm is a market leader in the delivery of SEC audit services to small and mid-cap publicly traded clients.

“We understand the importance of becoming an SEC filing company with audited financials. We are expecting to deliver substantial numbers for Revenues and Net Income. Having audited financials will add an extra layer of credibility that’s needed in today’s market,” stated John K. Park, CEO and Chairman of Spooz, Inc., being renamed “JP 3E Holdings, Inc.” The financials for 2022 and 2023 have been prepared to accelerate the audit. To be disclosed in the very near future will be the shipping and delivery of chicken paws, sugar, and more to enable the Company to report these substantial revenues for 2024 and the following years.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

