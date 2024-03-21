Your Cryptocurrency Could Help Ukrainians to Protect Their Home and “Stay Connected”

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been two years since Ukraine was severely attacked, though yet its resilience and determination to safeguard the freedom of its people remain unwavering. The thing of utmost importance in this struggle is reliable and secure communication on the front line. It’s a vital element of the efficiency of the military operation, and above all, it saves the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who protect their families from the occupation.

That’s why WhiteBIT has become a crypto partner with one of the biggest Ukrainian charity funds — Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation and lifecell mobile operator to raise funds for radio communications equipment. The "Stay Connected" fundraiser expands the opportunities to help the Ukrainian defenders by announcing a new option to donate in cryptocurrency, made possible by the Whitepay solution, a part of the WhiteBIT ecosystem. This step breaks boundaries, enabling hearts worldwide to unite.

On the battlefield, where mobile communications are impossible, radio becomes a critical and single source of connectivity, ensuring that information and medical aid requests are transmitted through the chaos of warfare. Consider a situation where a soldier is critically injured and every second counts. Radio communication enables the swift relay of their precise location and condition, initiating a rapid response during the “golden hour” — the crucial period when the chances of saving a wounded soldier are the highest. This project has focused on the importance of staying connected, ensuring that, despite the challenges, Ukrainian defenders will always get the help they need.

The "Stay Connected" fundraiser aims to collect UAH 14.2 million (approx. $374,000) to purchase 100 radio communication kits for 100 units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Each set includes a Motorola DM4400 car radio, a Motorola DP4800 portable digital radio, and five Motorola DP4400 handheld digital radios.

Anyone who cares can contribute to providing communication for the defenders, regardless of the country they are in or the currency they use. Thanks to the support of Whitepay, a company specializing in crypto acquiring for business and charity, you can donate cryptocurrency through the main collection page, selecting a convenient network and specifying the amount. Donations using cryptocurrencies are becoming an increasingly popular way of fundraising. Recently, advancements in blockchain technology have facilitated direct charitable donations, eliminating unnecessary intermediaries and barriers. Meanwhile, privacy, speed, and low fees allow organizations to respond effectively to humanitarian crises.

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine has brought an extreme struggle for many people living near the frontline and deoccupied territories. Many have lost their homes, got hurt, or had their whole lives turned upside down forever. Imagine this: half of Ukraine's population, that's about 18 million people, now need help with the essential stuff. A considerable share of these demands are covered by charity.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, lifecell has supported militaries with special mobile packages without additional costs. The company has also transferred telecom and IT equipment for more than UAH 41 million to help the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

One of the largest charitable foundations in Ukraine that helps the military and civilians is the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has raised UAH 6.6 billion (approx $174 million) in donations. They help rebuild deoccupied communities by installing temporary modular homes for families who've lost theirs, enabling them to return and start rebuilding their lives. They also contribute to restoring proper healthcare for Ukrainians in deoccupied and frontline communities through mobile medical projects and aid for medical institutions. Another key mission includes equipping teams that remove landmines, enhancing safety for the local population.

You can become a part of this huge humanitarian mission. Whitepay's backing makes the "Stay Connected" fundraiser expand opportunities for global support and make the process of giving convenient for participants worldwide. Thanks to the coordinated work of the crypto sphere and charitable organizations worldwide, the Ukrainians can defend their freedom and provide those fighting for it with everything they need.







The Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Ukraine that helps the military and civilians. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has raised UAH 6.6 billion in donations for military procurement, including drones, UAVs, optics, communications, tactical medicine, transport, 101 armored vehicles, and a satellite for the DIU. Since February 24, 182 communities, 80 medical institutions, 24 educational institutions and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in the frontline settlements and in the deoccupied territories have received humanitarian aid from the Foundation.

lifecell is a Ukrainian electronic communications operator that provides mobile communication and data transmission services based on high-speed Internet. The company is developing an innovative ecosystem of the electronic communications industry by implementing projects aimed at developing a smart city, a smart region, improving public safety and deploying the IoT (Internet of Things) network.

lifecell offers convenient and favorable tariffs and services for users of smart devices. The company's digital portfolio includes the multifunctional BiP messenger, lifebox secure cloud storage, mobile payment service, TV+ and lifecell music applications, etc.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, lifecell's active 3-month subscriber base amounted to 9.9 million users. lifecell is owned by Turkcell, the largest Turkish provider of converged telecommunications and technology services. Turkcell's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul (BIST).

Whitepay is a SaaS company that provides cryptocurrency solutions for business and charity: crypto acquiring, POS terminals and payment pages.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European crypto exchanges originating from Ukraine, founded in 2018. The exchange offers more than 350+ trading pairs, 270+ digital assets, and 10 state currencies. The company is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, FACEIT. The previous fundraising campaigns were aimed at providing humanitarian aid to war victims, those who lost their homes, victims of the Kakhovka dam explosion, and residents of the deoccupied territories. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.









