Europe Personalized Gifting Market Focused Insights 2024-2029, Featuring Key Vendor Profiles for American Greetings, cardfactory, Etsy, Hallmark and Shutterfly

The European personalized gifting market was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2023-2029, to reach USD 14.51 billion in 2029.

Spain is showing the highest growth rate in Europe for personalized gifting, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. Spain is known for its vibrant fiestas and celebrations, driving demand for personalized gifts that mark special occasions and milestones. Personalized party favors, custom event signage, and bespoke celebration decorations appeal to Spanish consumers' love for festivity and spectacle, enhancing the ambiance and atmosphere of festive gatherings and events. Spanish culture strongly emphasizes family ties and relationships, influencing preferences for personalized gifts that celebrate familial connections and traditions.







EUROPE PERSONALIZED GIFTING MARKET INSIGHTS

Europe's personalized gifting market is experiencing a noteworthy surge in demand, indicating a fundamental shift in consumer preferences toward unique and personalized experiences. This transformation reflects a societal inclination for meaningful connections and a desire to move beyond generic gifts to express sentiment more tailored and thoughtfully.

The clothing & accessories segment is witnessing significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. In Europe, there's a rising trend towards personalized clothing and accessories, driven by consumers seeking unique and meaningful gifts. This demand is fuelled by the desire for individuality and the ability to express one's personality through customized items, contributing significantly to the growth of the personalized gifting market segment.

The online channel dominates the distribution segment of the European personalized gifting market. The segment growth can be attributed to the convenience of online channels. They offer better reach and accessibility to consumers across Europe. It includes e-commerce websites, marketplaces, and social media channels that provide a convenient shopping experience.

Based on gender, the female market shows significant growth, with the highest CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to women's discerning taste for personalized gifts that transcend functionality. This discernment is often expressed through an inclination toward items boasting aesthetic appeal, such as intricately designed jewelry, personalized home decor that complements individual styles, and bespoke fashion accessories tailored to their unique tastes.

MARKET DRIVERS



Focus On Continuous Product Innovation: The Europe personalized gifting market benefits from a constant stream of new and innovative personalized products driven by creative design, materials, and manufacturing processes like 3D engraved crystals, which Etsy offers. Introducing novel products keeps the market dynamic, attracting consumers looking for fresh, unique, personalized gifting options. Market players should invest in research and development to stay ahead in product innovation. Regularly introducing new and distinctive personalized items can help companies maintain a competitive edge and capture evolving consumer preferences.



Rising Disposable Income: The rising disposable income significantly influences the market, especially among millennials. Consumers have more discretionary income and are increasingly inclined to spend on personalized gifts. They seek unique and thoughtful options that reflect individual tastes and preferences, fueling the demand and presenting an opportunity for market players to cater to this growing segment. It leads to a growing demand for the personalized gifting sector and increased consumer willingness to invest in unique and meaningful gifts. Market players should focus on innovative and personalized offerings that resonate with diverse consumer preferences and implement effective marketing strategies targeting the millennial demographic.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The Europe personalized gifting market report contains exclusive data on 36 vendors. The European personalized gifting market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the Europe personalized gifting market to gain access to commercially launched products.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

American Greetings

cardfactory

Etsy

Hallmark

Shutterfly

Other Prominent Vendors

Notonthehighstreet

Zazzle

Not Another Bill

Gelato

Disney

Gifts for Europe

YourSurprise

Habeco Gifts

Walwater Gifts

Belcraft

HiGift

Firebox

Say It With A GIFT

&Open

Gift Baskets for Europe

Printster

Ferns N Petals

TBTB Promotional Gifts

Merchery

Printful

Moonpig

Create Gift Love

Forever Bespoke

Contrado Imaging

Papier

Getting Personal

Name It Labels

Scribbler

The Present Finder

HelloPrint

Henry Factory

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Europe

Segmentation & Forecast

Type (Revenue)

Clothing & Accessories

Home Decor

Kitchen & Tableware

Stationery & Cards

Food & Beverages

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue)

Online Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Direct Distribution

Others

Gender (Revenue)

Female

Male

Country (Revenue)

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe



