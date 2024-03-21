Southeast Regional Center, LLC Announces Launch of New EB-5 Investment Opportunity

Atlanta, Georgia, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Regional Center, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest EB-5 fund, SRC Ajin Fund VI, LLC (“SRC Ajin”), which is aimed at facilitating the development of a pioneering automotive body parts manufacturing plant in Bulloch County, Georgia. This new fund represents an opportunity for immigrant investors to contribute to a project that can provide significant economic growth and job creation in a Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA).

SRC Ajin will provide funding for Ajin USA’s latest manufacturing facility which encompasses an 83-acre site and 858,000-square-foot factory for the production of stamped automotive body parts, catering exclusively to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America LLC (“HMGMA”).

The total project cost is estimated at $312,356,776, with the SRC Ajin Fund VI, LLC seeking to raise up to $79,200,000 in EB-5 capital. Construction is well underway as Ajin USA has already secured various forms of debt financing and equity. The capital sourced through the EB-5 program will be instrumental in finalizing the construction of the plant, funding necessary equipment purchases, and providing essential working capital for operations. The initiative is expected to create approximately 2,175 jobs in total, significantly exceeding the required amount, ensuring a robust job cushion for EB-5 investors.

Southeast Regional Center, LLC is providing regional center sponsorship to SRC Ajin Fund VI in compliance with USCIS requirements. Southeast Regional Center, LLC has more than a decade of successful ventures with AJIN USA as its sole client, always focusing on auto manufacturing facilities located in Rural TEAs. The firm's track record of returning 100% of investors’ capital, along with its historical commitment to compliance and integrity, is the company’s stated vision and mission.

Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about this unique opportunity and the impact it is set to have on the rural community of Bulloch County, Georgia.





Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of securities where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or prospectus, and the information contained herein is not intended to provide the basis of any investment decision. Any investment decision should be made based solely on final offering documents approved by the relevant regulatory authorities. Potential investors should consult their professional advisors for an independent assessment of the economic, risk, and legal aspects of the investment and its suitability for them.

Media Contact:

Contact: SRC

Email: info@srceb-5.com

Number: (678) 882-7756







