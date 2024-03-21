IT Weapons Leads on Cloudtango’s Top 50 Managed Service Providers (MSP) Select 2024

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, IT Weapons Inc. (IT Weapons) has been ranked as one of the top-managed service providers (MSP) in Canada by Cloudtango. Each year, Cloudtango honours the most successful MSPs across Canada, in what has become an industry reference due to its independent, unbiased approach, as well as in-depth analysis.



A managed service provider is a vital ingredient when trying to operate a successful business. They also play a key role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage without straining budgets. In this tenth edition, MSP Select continues to highlight technical excellence focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure, and cloud services, while underlining positive trends in business growth, customer satisfaction, technical certifications, and continual service improvement. “Embracing cloud infrastructure and applications is now a crucial element for operating a remote hybrid workplace. We take pride in our efforts to support clients in enhancing data security, scalability, availability, and mobility within their business operations,” said Mark DeFreitas, Regional Vice President, Managed IT.

“This remarkable recognition is a testament to the success of our team of cloud experts in aiding organizations to enhance agility, efficiency, and fortify their security and resilience through the transition to cloud environments.”

MSP Select reflects an excellent track record delivering innovative IT solutions, cybersecurity solutions, and cloud services. By being selected, IT Weapons demonstrated outstanding capabilities while exceeding customer expectations. “Exceptional customer service isn't just about metrics; it's about surpassing expectations, embodying innovation, and inspiring confidence,” said Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango. “We chose IT Weapons because they consistently achieve exceptional results, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”

IT Weapons helps its clients leverage the power of the cloud to get work done smarter – and from anywhere – securely. Its team of cloud experts partners with businesses to assess their current environments and collaboratively build a cloud strategy and solution that is scalable and optimized for current as well as future business needs.

Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2024 list can be found online.

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About Cloudtango

Our mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers.

Technology helps drive innovation and we believe that Managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed.

www.cloudtango.net

