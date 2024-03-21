Beyond Brews and Booze: Exploring the Rise of Alternative Adult Beverages in America

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S. report examines the burgeoning adult beverage types expanding the adult beverage horizon beyond the standard beer, wine and distilled spirits categories. This market report includes data as well as discussion of innovation and the consumer need states and attitudes driving it. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on these emerging sectors is also discussed as is the emergence of a private label market as the segments reach scale.
This report is a must have for adult beverage companies as well as non-alcohol beverage companies interested in taking advantage of the changing industry paradigm in which convergence of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sectors offers opportunities to partner in product development as well as for distribution synergies.
- This research report profiles fast-growing emerging segments and the brands comprising them, documenting their performance (providing volume, growth and market share data) and indicating what makes them noteworthy.
- Emerging adult beverage sectors covered include: hard seltzers and other flavored malt beverages (FMBs), hard ciders, distilled spirits related alternative adult beverages (AABs), ready-to-drink cocktails, hard kombucha, RTD mocktails, wine related AABs including no-alc wines, CBD and THC infused beverages, emerging AABs such as hard tea, hard coffee, on-premise craft mocktails, healthy cocktails and much more.
- The report discusses a broad range of entrepreneurial brands in various emerging sectors and sub-sectors and quantifies key sectors and brands.
- In addition, it examines which segments represent the possible formation of something rather different (like alcohol-free distilled spirits) and which amount to efforts to give new life to an already established niche adult drink (like a number of newer takes on FMBs). It also covers cannabis beverages.
- This report will be useful to beverage marketers, suppliers to the industry, financial executives, entrepreneurs, producers in various segments of the multiple beverage marketplace and others with a special interest in innovative beverage alcohol companies.
This report offers insights on trends such as the move, especially among younger adult consumers, toward no- and low-alcohol alternatives to conventional cocktails. It also explores developments like the emergence of new-style categories like hard kombucha and hard seltzer.
Questions answered include:
- What are the top hard seltzer brands?
- What are the leading spirits-based RTD cocktail brands?
- What gave rise to the hard kombucha segment, and what are its growth prospects?
- What are issues with positioning certain adult drinks as "healthy"?
The reportfeatures analysis of trends behind emerging and niche beer, wine and spirits segments as well as segments that do not fit easily into those categories. It profiles key brands and companies. It assesses the prospects as well as some challenges and implications for each.
- Volume data, growth and market share for the various segments and the brands that comprise them are included to help marketers wrap their arms around the opportunity.
Brands covered include: AriZona Sun Rise Hard Seltzer, BON V!V, Bud Light Seltzer, Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer, Corona, Henry's Hard Sparkling Water, White Claw, Truly Hard Seltzer, Natural Light Seltzer, Smirnoff Spiked, Wild Basin Seltzer, Vizzy, Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails, Mike's Hard, HARD MTN DEW, High Noon Sun Sips, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, Jose Cuervo RTD cocktails, Sparkling ICE Spiked, Topo Chico and more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
- Per Capita Consumption
- Special Note on Coronavirus
2. ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES AND BEVERAGE ALCOHOL
- Overview & Issues
- Volume by Segment
3. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT
- Overview & Issues
- Beer-Related Beverages
- Wine-Related Beverages
- Distilled Spirits-Related Beverages
- Cannabis Beverages
- Other Alternative Adult Beverages
4. THE HARD SELTZER AND OTHER FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES MARKET
Hard Seltzers
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
- AriZona Sun Rise Hard Seltzer
- BON V!V
- Bud Light Seltzer
- Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer
- Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer
- Corona
- Dos Equis Ranch Water
- Henry's Hard Sparkling Water
- Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer
- Natural Light Seltzer
- Nauti Seltzer Premium Hard Seltzer
- Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer
- Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer
- Social Club Seltzer
- Sparkling ICE Spiked
- Svedka Spiked Premium Seltzer
- Topo Chico
- Truly Hard Seltzer
- Vizzy
- White Claw Hard Seltzer
- Wild Basin Hard Seltzer
Other Flavored Malt Beverages
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
- Mike's Hard Lemonade
- HARD MTN DEW
- Happy Thursday
- Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers
- The Beast Unleashed
- Nasty Beast Hard Tea
- Peace Hard Tea
- Spindrift Spiked
5. THE HARD CIDER MARKET
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
6. THE DISTILLED SPIRITS-RELATED AAB MARKET
Distilled Spirits-Related Alternative Adult Beverages
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
Ready-to-Drink Cocktails
- Overview & Issues
- Absolut Cocktails and Vodka Soda
- Bacardi Real Rum Cocktails
- Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic
- Crown Royal RTD Cocktails
- Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails
- Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita
- Fresca Mixed
- High Noon
- Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola
- Jameson
- Jim Beam RTD Cocktails
- Jose Cuervo
- Malibu Pre-Mix Cans
- Monoco
- Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
- Red Stripe Rum Drinks
- Skinnygirl
- Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas
Ready-to-Drink "Mocktails"
- Overview & Issues
- ArKay Beverages
- Bar None
- Ceder's
- Curious Elixirs
- Gordon's Ultra Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic
- Herbie Virgin
- Mocktails
- Seedlip
- Stryyk
- Surendran & Bownes
7. THE WINE-RELATED AAB MARKET
Wine-Related Alternative Adult Beverages
- Overview & Issues
No-Alcohol Wine
- Overview & Issues
- O.Vine Wine Grape Infused Water
8. THE CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGE MARKET
- Overview & Issues
- The No-Alcohol CBD Segment
- The No-Alcohol THC Segment
- The Alcohol CBD Segment
9. EMERGING ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES
Non-FMB Hard Ready-to-Drink Tea
- Overview & Issues
- Noveltea
- Vrai
Hard Ready-to-Drink Coffee
- Overview & Issues
Hard Kombucha
- Overview & Issues
- Bambucha Organic Hard Kombucha
- Boochcraft
- Kombrewcha
- KYLA Hard Kombucha
- Unity Vibration
- Wild Tonic
On-Premise/Craft "Mocktails"
- Overview & Issues
"Healthier" Cocktails
- Overview & Issues
10. THE PROJECTED ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET
