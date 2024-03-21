Lawmatics Welcomes Vice President of Sales, Accelerating Legal CRM’s Expansion

San Diego, CA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leader in legal client relationship management (CRM) software, announced today that it has added to its leadership team Jess Stricklin as Vice President of Sales.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jess to the Lawmatics family,” said Lawmatics Co-Founder & CEO Matt Spiegel. “His proven track record of scaling organizations will prove invaluable in taking our team to new heights and empowering attorneys with tools to effectively streamline their practices.”

Stricklin joins Lawmatics from Tebra, where he accrued more than eight years of experience building teams of account executives, sales development, and marketing development representatives as the Vice President of Inside Sales & Sales Development at both PatientPop and Tebra. His achievements included building out the full-cycle sales organization from five representatives to more than 50, taking the company’s unsupported ARR from zero to $12 million. Stricklin was an integral piece of PatientPop’s growth from $1 million to $70 million in ARR prior to bringing Tebra to market and crossing $200 million in ARR in 2023.

“I’m excited to be joining Lawmatics during this period of rapid growth,” said Stricklin. “Our team is committed to revolutionizing how attorneys operate. Our comprehensive client platform can support attorneys in developing stronger, more efficient practices to better serve their clients.”

Stricklin joins a team of legal tech veterans who value and encourage a culture of innovation and collaboration. This commitment to excellence has driven Lawmatics' impressive list of achievements, earning recognition on multiple fronts. In 2024, Business Intelligence named Lawmatics as one of the best places to work in the nation. Lawmatics is also a finalist for the highly-acclaimed Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, following their 2023 Bronze Stevie Award win.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 CRM for law firms, offering marketing automation, legal client intake, performance analytics, and much more – all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.



To learn more, visit www.lawmatics.com .

