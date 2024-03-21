E-Cigarette Market Insights: Explore Flavour and Nicotine Data Across 7 Major Markets

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Cigarette Flavour and Nicotine Dashboards for 7 Major Markets: US, UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Canada" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysts have compiled these interactive dashboards to enable convenient navigation of market data about the flavours and nicotine strengths offered by leading brands and top websites in seven major e-cigarette markets: the US, UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada.

The data can be filtered according to category - such as product, nicotine, flavour or component type - and see which ones are increasing or decreasing their market share.

The data collection and in-house comparative analysis is designed to augment your knowledge of the most significant flavour profiles, categories and nicotine formats for the regions mentioned.

What you can find in the flavour tracker:

Flavour profiles divided into 11 categories and 47 sub-categories

Flavour analysis of products carried by leading websites

The evolution of the number of products in flavour categories by nicotine type

Flavour mix of products from the top brands carried by websites

Flavour analysis of new products compared to the previous quarter

Flavour profiles per brand, flavour components and the evolution of the most popular flavours since 2017.

What you can find in the nicotine strength tracker:

Categorisation of e-liquid concentrations for both freebase and nicotine salt e-liquids (short-fill and long-fill)

The number of products carried by top websites since 2017

Bottle sizes per concentration category and the evolution of nicotine concentrations since 2017

Nicotine concentrations by top brands carried by websites

Nicotine concentration analysis of new products added by websites compared to the previous quarter.

What you get:

XLS Databases: 14 excel files (two per country) Cleaned and categorised raw data for the current quarter

Interactive Dashboard: 1 login access for 1 month 14 interactive dashboards (two per country)



The fourteen dashboards enable you to visualise the evolution of the analysed product categories across quarters and years. Cleaned and categorised raw data for the current quarter will enable you to conduct tour own benchmarking at the level of individual brands and products.

This product also enables you to:

Understand product evolution and trends

Supply analysis to gain insight into consumer preferences

Compare products available in seven major e-cigarette markets

Find opportunities to enhance your business

Analysis per quarter from Q4 2017

Includes both freebase and nicotine salts

Have a clear view of the flavours and nicotine strengths with increasing demand

Know the split for the top 20 brands in each country

Data Details

Details of the data and in-house analysis included in this database are:

Update rate: Quarterly: data gathered in middle of quarter (range of dates depending on market)

Archive analysis period: 2yrs+, quarterly from Q4 2017

Markets covered: US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia

Retail channels: Five leading online multi-brand retailers representing est. 25-50% of total online sales in each market

Data-points analysed: >250,000

Cleaned raw data available each quarter: 30,000+ flavours and 100,000+ nicotine strength

Categories analysed: 9 main flavour categories (including tobacco and menthol/cooling) and 47 flavour sub-categories + 14 nicotine strength categories in nicotine salts and freebase nicotine liquids, including pre-filled pods

Key analysis outputs: Flavour category splits; flavour development over 2+yr period; cross-market flavour profile comparisons; tobacco/menthol market share (supply side) including impact of flavour restrictions; new flavour categories launched in latest quarter + Nicotine strength splits; longitudinal change in nic. strength (esp. following introduction of nic salts); cross-market comparisons particularly US vs EU (nic. strength limits)

Data splits: Nicotine type (freebase and nicotine salts); product (open system e-liquid, closed system pod); country market; indexed by prevalence with online retailers

Flavour Trackers

The dashboards display the main flavour categories, flavour sub-categories and flavour components. The following filters can be applied:

Select analysis type: Nicotine type New products

Filter by product type: Disposables E-liquid Pre-filled pods

Filter by main flavour category: 11 main flavour categories to choose from including fruit, tobacco, and savoury

Filter by flavour complexity: Four levels of flavour complexities to choose from

Filter by top brands: 20 leading brands based on the number of products carried online



Nicotine Strength Trackers

The dashboards display the nicotine strength ranges for freebase e-liquids and nicotine salts. The following filters can be applied:

Select analysis type: Nicotine type New products

Filter by product type: Disposables E-liquid Pre-filled pods

Filter by concentration category: Six categories for freebase e-liquids Eight categories for nicotine salts

Filter by top brands: 20 leading brands based on the number of products carried online



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z841a7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.