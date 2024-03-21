Global Mobile Accessories Market Research Report 2024: Forecast Market Size, Key Segments And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for mobile accessories has seen significant growth in recent years, as indicated by the latest report titled " Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024" from The Business Research Company.



Mobile Accessories Market Growth Rate And Factors

The mobile accessories market has surged from $234.04 billion in 2023 to $252.92 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is attributed to smartphone proliferation, fashion trends, e-commerce expansion, durability concerns, and multifunction integration.

Forecasts indicate continued growth, reaching $331.43 billion by 2028, with a 7.0% CAGR, driven by increased smartphone adoption, fashion trends, e-commerce growth, and durability concerns.

Driving Forces and Sustainable Innovations in the Mobile Accessories Market

The growing popularity of smartphones is anticipated to drive the expansion of the mobile accessories market in the future. Smartphones are multifunctional handheld electronic devices that integrate mobile telephone and personal computing capabilities. Mobile accessories play a vital role in enhancing the functionality and user experience of smartphones by offering additional features, protection, and customization options.

Leading companies in the mobile accessories market are intensifying their efforts to introduce eco-friendly mobile accessories, aiming to gain a competitive advantage in the market. These accessories are crafted with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, employing materials and manufacturing processes that minimize ecological impact.

Key players in the mobile accessories market include

Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony corporation, Panasonic corporation, JBL, Western Digital Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Signify Holding, Harman International, Logitech International S.A, Bose corporation, Anker Innovations Co. Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG, Belkin International Inc., Skullcandy, HTC Corporation, Aukey, PopSockets, Incipio Group, Kenwood corp., X-Doria, Groovemade, Spigen Inc., OtterBox, TCL Communication, UE Boom

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held the top position as the largest region in the mobile accessories market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the mobile accessories market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Summary of Data Mobile Accessories Market Segmentation

The mobile accessories market analyzed in this report is segmented based on four key criteria:

By Type: This segment includes Earphones or Headphones, Chargers, Power Banks, Protective Cases, and Other Types of accessories. By Price Range Outlook: It encompasses Premium, Medium, and Low price ranges to cater to diverse consumer preferences. By Sector: This segment categorizes usage across various sectors such as Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Retail, Hospitality, and Health Care. By Distribution Channel: It includes Online and Offline channels through which these accessories are distributed to consumers.

Mobile Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the mobile accessories market size, mobile accessories market segments, trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and mobile accessories market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

