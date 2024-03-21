Carahsoft Showcases Cloud Computing, AI and Cybersecurity Solutions for the DoD at Sea-Air-Space on April 8-10, 2024

RESTON, Va., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 40 of its technology providers at Sea-Air-Space hosted by the Navy League on April 8-10, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The event aims to foster connections within the Sea Services and maritime industry. With an estimated 16,000 attendees across various sectors including, US Government and military, Congress, tech industry and more the 55 international delegations, Sea-Air-Space will unite the groups around vital technologies, maritime policy and national security initiatives. As the largest maritime exposition in the U.S., members of the defense industrial base, private sector and key military decision-makers will experience an innovative, collaborative environment centered on networking, technology demonstrations, professional development opportunities and educational sessions geared toward advancing the mission.



Sea-Air-Space will feature more than 150 Government and technology experts in a variety of keynotes, general and interactive luncheon sessions in which they will cover the current state of the defense industry and provide insight into the future of military affairs.

The top featured speakers include:

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy

The Honorable Erik Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy

Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant, US Coast Guard

Among many others who can be found here



Session topics include:

Fast-Tracking JADC2

Digital Transformation: Cloud Migration Strategies

Future of the AI Battlespace

Small Business Manufacturing as a Solution to Global Maritime Success

The Future of Unmanned Systems

Cybersecurity: Enhancing Our Warfighting Advantage

Workforce Modernization and Retention



In addition, the show offers a career fair for jobseekers, a public STEM Expo for the next generation of innovators, an awards ceremony for esteemed contributors to the Sea Services and an opportunity for small business to submit their solutions and present to a panel.

Monday-Wednesday, April 8-10, 2024

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

201 Waterfront St

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 40 partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, cloud computing, multicloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), FedRAMP and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #827 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner
Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner
Exhibiting at Sea-Air-Space
Exhibiting at Sea-Air-Space in the Carahsoft Pavilion
Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion





Carahsoft Vendors and Partners Participating at Sea-Air-Space: • Adobe (#929) • Deltek (DEMO #827) • SAS Institute (DEMO #827) • Aerospike (DEMO #827 + #3107) • Dynatrace (#931) • Scale AI (DEMO #827) • BetterUp (DEMO #827) • Effectual (DEMO #827) • SentinelOne (DEMO #827) • Blackberry (#924) • GE Vernova (#3235) • ServiceNow (#1152) • Blancco (DEMO #827) • Govini (#1024) • Snowflake (#3309) • BlueHalo (#2036) • Interos (#927) • SolarWinds (#3119) • BlueVoyant (DEMO #827) • Ivanti (T313) • Systecon (#920) • Broadcom EUC Division (DEMO #827) • JFrog (DEMO #827) • Thales TCT (#1701) • Caveonix (DEMO #827) • KnowledgeLake (DEMO #827) • Veeam (#1028) • Databricks (DEMO #827) • Lyme Computer Technologies (#1026) • Vulncheck (DEMO #827) • Dataminr (#950) • NICE (DEMO #827) • Wasabi (DEMO #827) • Decision Lens (#1456) • Nuvolo (DEMO #827) • Zscaler (#1030) • Delinea (DEMO #827) • Platcore (DEMO #827) • Dell Technologies (#1511, T101) • Primer.ai (#925) • Project Hosts (DEMO #827) • Qlik (#2912)

To view the interactive show floor map, click here.

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #827, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Tom’s Watch Bar. Register for the reception here.

Tom’s Watch Bar

200 American Way

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference visit Carahsoft’s Sea-Air-Space event page, or contact Holly Anderson at (571) 622-4853 or SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

