DEADLINE ALERT for PANW, PLCE, SNOW, and KIND: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)

Class Period: August 18, 2023 – February 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE)

Class Period: March 16, 2023 – February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was engaged in aggressive promotions; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s inventory values were overstated; (3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have an adverse impact on fiscal 2023 financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

Class Period: September 16, 2020 – March 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (2) that Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to the IPO that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; (3) that, as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; (4) that, as a result, Snowflake’s product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NYSE: KIND)

Class Period: July 6, 2021 – November 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Nextdoor’s financial results prior to the Merger had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled forward demand for Nextdoor’s platform and cannibalized future advertising revenue growth; (2) that, rather than being sustained, such growth trends had already begun reversing at the start of the Class Period; (3) that Nextdoor’s total addressable market was materially smaller than the 312 million households represented to investors; (4) that, by the start of the Class Period, Nextdoor’s most important market – the U.S. market – was already substantially saturated, impairing the Company’s ability to monetize users and increase its ARPU or U.S. WAUs; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

