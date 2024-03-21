THE LEGEND RETURNS: FREEBIRDS’ TEXAS SMOKED BRISKET IS BACK WITH A NEW, NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN, BRISKET ENTRÉE

Austin TX, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's not a comeback; it's a take-over! Freebirds World Burrito’s fan-favorite Texas Smoked Brisket has returned for a limited time. Starting March 25, guests can add this savory brisket to any entrée, burrito, bowl, salad, and more at all 65 locations across Texas while supplies last.

Freebirds’ Texas Smoked Brisket is a culinary masterpiece crafted with the finest ingredients and traditional Texan techniques. Dry-rubbed with a blend of classic Texan spices including salt, pepper, garlic, and paprika, their brisket is then slow-cooked for a remarkable 16 hours until it reaches an irresistibly tender texture. What sets Freebirds' brisket apart is the smoking process, which utilizes a combination of white oak, hickory, and pecan wood. This meticulous method, overseen by Freebirds' Master Griller, allows the flavors to meld and intensify, resulting in a savory bite that will transport you straight to the rugged landscapes of Texas.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back our Texas Smoked Brisket to Freebirds World Burrito," said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. "Our brisket is a labor of love, cooked low and slow to perfection, and infused with authentic Texan flavors. It’s the best time of year to visit Freebirds to enjoy our classic Texan Brisket on our new entrée, the Texas Brisket Smokeshow.”

Freebirds is eager to announce its new limited time brisket entrée, the Texas Brisket Smokeshow! Complementing their tender brisket are layers of savory Spanish rice and hearty pinto beans, providing the perfect base for this burrito or bowl. The addition of cheese, zesty corn salsa, fiery jalapenos, tangy hot tomatillo and BBQ sauce adds depth and dimension to each bite, creating a symphony of flavors that dance on the taste buds.

Available for a limited time only, the Texas Brisket Smokeshow is the perfect indulgence for barbecue enthusiasts and burrito lovers alike. Whether enjoyed as a burrito or bowl, this mouthwatering creation is sure to satisfy cravings and leave guests craving another bite.

Don't miss your chance to savor the legendary taste of Freebirds' Texas Smoked Brisket and the new limited time entrée, the Texas Brisket Smokeshow! Mark your calendars for March 25th and head to your nearest Freebirds location to indulge in this culinary masterpiece while supplies last.

Freebirds’ Texas Smoked Brisket returns to Freebirds just in time for National Burrito Day on April 4, when guests get $6 burritos all day! To get the latest updates, claim special deals and earn free burritos, sign up for the official Freebirds Rewards Program at https://www.freebirds.com/rewards.

For more information and to place an order, visit https://www.freebirds.com/. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

