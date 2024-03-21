Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Market – Projections & Trends Through 2029: An In-depth Analysis of Resins, Applications and Growth Dynamics

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Market - Resin Types, Applications and End-use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Medical Adhesives & Sealants market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

The range of applications for adhesives and sealants the medical sector includes the areas of dentistry & cosmetics, internal & external surgery and medical devices & equipment. Major among the latter comprise prostheses, assistive devices, diagnostic equipment, medical disposable devices and surgical instruments.

Natural and synthetic/semi-synthetic are the two key categories of medical adhesives & sealants. Among these, acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, polyethylene glycol and cyanoacrylate are most widely used materials to make synthetic/semi-synthetic adhesives & sealants, with albumin, collagen and fibrin representing the resins employed for producing natural medical adhesives & sealants.

Acrylic is the most preferred resin to make Medical Adhesives & Sealants because of its good applicability in external and internal medical applications, including as adhesives in dentistry and healthcare devices.

However, silicone-based Medical Adhesives & Sealants will likely post the fastest growth over the analysis period, as these possess limited cross-reactivity with other metals and offer better eco-friendliness and durability than acrylics. Silicone-based adhesives are most widely applied in medical tapes used in external applications. On the negative side, the relatively high cost of these resins can be a restraining factor in their wider utilization.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants global market is analyzed in this report with respect to resin types/sub-types, major applications, end-use sectors, major geographic regions and key countries

Market share analysis covered for Medical Adhesives & Sealants based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections provided for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Medical Adhesives & Sealants that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 317 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered: 3M Company Arkema Group Artivion, Inc. Avery Dennison Corporation B. Braun Melsungen SE Baxter International, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Chemence Ltd. Dentsply Sirona Dymax Corporation Grunenthal GmbH H.B. Fuller Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Johnson & Johnson Mactac Nitto Denko Corporation

The industry guide includes the contact details for 81 companies

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Wide Array of Solutions and Application Areas Offered by Soft-Skin Adhesives Facilitating Market Growth

Novel Thermosensitive Bioadhesives Improve Surgical Sealing Processes Considerably

Tissue Adhesion Enhanced with the Use of Fermentation-Derived Albumin-Based Hydrogels

Demand for Composite Surgical Sealants Driving Biomedical Applications

Role of Medical Adhesives in Laparoscopic Surgery Growing

Remineralizing Agents Being Used to Restore Resin-Based Dental Materials

Spiroorthocarbonate Expanding Monomer and Unsaturated Epoxy Resin Monomer Being Used to Develop Dental Adhesives with Low Shrinkage

Segments Analyzed



The market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants resin types/sub-types analyzed in the report comprise the following:

Natural Resins Albumin Collagen Fibrin Other Natural Resins

Synthetic/Semi-Synthetic Resins Acrylic Cyanoacrylate Epoxy Polyethylene Glycol Polymeric Hydrogel Polyurethane Silicone



Applications market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants explored in this report include the following:

Dental & Cosmetic Surgery

Internal & External Surgery

Medical Devices & Equipment

The market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants end-use sectors analyzed in the report comprises the following:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World



