HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.3.2024 AT 18:30 EET



Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

A total of 222,519 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have been transferred without consideration to the Company's key personnel participating in the Performance Share Plan 2021–2023 and Restricted Share Plan 2021–2023.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2023 and the subsequent decision by the Company's Board of Directors.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 2,999,685 own treasury shares (2.78% of all shares).



