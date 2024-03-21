[Latest] India Cosmetic Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.4 Billion by 2032 at a 3.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “India Cosmetic Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants and Fragrances, Others), By Gender (Men, Women, Unisex), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Online Sales Channel, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of India Cosmetic Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Indian Cosmetic Market: Overview

Cosmetics are constituted mixtures of chemical compounds derived from either natural sources or synthetically. Cosmetics are designed for personal care and skin care used to cleanse or protect the body or skin.

The Indian cosmetics market is witnessing notable trends driven by evolving consumer preferences. The surge in demand for organic and sustainable beauty products, reflects a growing awareness of health and environmental concerns.

Digitalization has spurred online beauty retail, making diverse products accessible to a broader audience. With changing lifestyles post-Covid, consumers seek holistic beauty solutions, contributing to a paradigm shift in product choices.

Additionally, the market sees strategic brand collaborations and expansions, indicating a dynamic and competitive landscape. The convergence of these trends showcases a transformative phase in the Indian cosmetics market, aligning with diverse consumer needs and preferences.

By type, skin and sun care products segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2023-2032. The Indian cosmetics market is witnessing significant trends in skin and sun care products driven by a surge in consumer awareness regarding skin care.

Increasing concerns about pollution and the harmful effects of UV radiation have propelled the demand for protective and nourishing skincare solutions. Products with natural and organic ingredients, anti-pollution formulations, and UV protection features are gaining prominence Indian cosmetics market.

By gender, women held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2023-2032. Women drive the Indian cosmetics market due to their increasing financial independence, changing societal norms, and a growing emphasis on personal grooming.

The influence of social media and beauty trends has heightened awareness, encouraging women to experiment with a variety of products. This, coupled with a desire for self-expression, has made women key drivers of the cosmetics market, shaping consumption patterns and influencing product preferences.

By distribution channel, specialty stores held the highest market share in 2022. Specialty stores are driving the Indian cosmetics market with notable trends. The rise of experiential shopping, personalized consultations, and exclusive product offerings in these stores caters to evolving consumer preferences.

Additionally, the growing demand for niche and premium beauty brands, coupled with an emphasis on natural products, fuels the popularity of specialty stores. The integration of digital technologies for virtual try-ons and augmented reality experiences enhances the overall shopping journey, contributing to the growth and dynamism of the cosmetics market in India.

By region, the South India cosmetics market is driven by a surge in demand for natural and organic products, heightened beauty consciousness, and an increasing preference for region-specific formulations. The market is witnessing a trend towards personalized beauty solutions, reflecting evolving consumer preferences in this dynamic and diverse region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 18.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 5.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope India Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed India cosmetic market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Indian cosmetic industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the India Cosmetic market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the India Cosmetic market forward?

What are the India Cosmetic Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the India Cosmetic Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the India Cosmetic market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

India Cosmetic Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Indian Cosmetic Market is segmented into South India, North India, West India and East India. South India dominated the India cosmetic market in 2022 with a market share of 35% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

South India significantly influences the Indian cosmetic market due to several factors. The region’s cosmopolitan urban centers, such as Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, boast a large and diverse consumer base with increasing purchasing power.

South India is known for its inclination towards grooming and beauty, driving a robust demand for a wide range of cosmetic products. Moreover, the cultural importance placed on personal care and appearance in South Indian society contributes to a flourishing cosmetic market. The region’s favourable climate also enhances the need for skincare and beauty products.

Additionally, the presence of numerous beauty and wellness centers, coupled with rising awareness of international beauty trends, propels the market’s growth. South India’s dynamic market dynamics and consumer preferences make it a key driver shaping trends and innovations in the broader Indian cosmetic industry.

List of the prominent players in the Indian Cosmetic Market:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Dabur India Ltd

Marico Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Emami Limited

L’Oréal India Pvt Ltd

ITC Limited

Khadi Natural Healthcare Ltd

Biotique

Lotus Herbals Ltd

Himalaya

VLCC Personal Care Ltd

Sugar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd

MyGlamm

Mamaearth

Colorbar Cosmetics

Nykaa

A.C. Cosmetics

Faces Canada

Lakme

Others

In March 2023, M.A.C. Cosmetics launched Hyper Real Skincare, a skincare line that includes a serum, a cleansing cream and a cleanser, starting from 21 euros. A range that promises hydration, reinforcement of the skin barrier and good make-up hold.

The Indian Cosmetic Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Others

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Sales Channel

Others

