Automotive V2X Market Set to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2030 with Outstanding CAGR of 51.9%, Driven by Advanced Connectivity and Autonomous Mobility Trends

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive V2X Market by Connectivity (DSRC, and C-V2X), Communication (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2C), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles), Propulsion, Offering (Hardware and Software), Unit, Technology and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









An exhaustive market research publication unveils the dynamic growth anticipated in the global automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. Poised to expand from a valuation of USD 0.5 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 9.5 billion by 2030, the market is set to surge at an unparalleled compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the burgeoning demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, alongside significant technological strides in 5G connectivity.

The detailed report elaborates on several facets of the market, spanning various segments including Connectivity, Communication, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Units, Offering, and Technology. The passenger car segment is slated to dominate the market up to 2030, in light of increasing investments in emerging economies and intensifying focus on vehicular safety.

From a regional perspective, North America presents a substantial opportunity for market participants, thanks to the presence of large automakers, high customer purchasing power, and evolving safety regulations. Advancements in the sector demonstrate the region's commitment to fostering a technology-driven transportation future, as evidenced by recent tests and agreements in connected vehicle technology.

Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) Technology to Outpace Other Segments



Among the connectivity technologies, Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment. Achieving rapid adoption, C-V2X facilitates seamless and secure communications across diverse touchpoints — from vehicle-to-vehicle interactions to connections with infrastructure and pedestrians. With the transmission quality advancements anticipated through evolving 5G technology, C-V2X is expected to revolutionize automotive communication, leading to a safer and more interconnected driving experience.

The report also offers a comprehensive competitive analysis of key players in the automotive V2X market, charting recent developments and strategies that signify robust growth perspectives for industry stakeholders. Contributing to global market dynamics are features and enhancements from leading OEMs, indicative of the critical role of C-V2X in automotive innovation.

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping the automotive V2X landscape

Strategic insights on product development, innovation, and market diversification

Competitive assessment and growth strategies of leading players in the automotive V2X market

The publication offers invaluable insights for market leaders and new entrants, helping them to understand the competitive landscape and identify the most lucrative market segments for strategic planning. It serves as a key resource in apprehending the market pulse and recognizing key trends influencing the automotive V2X industry's future.

With detailed market data, analyses, and strategic recommendations, the report is poised to be an essential tool for stakeholders looking to navigate the evolving automotive V2X market, understand the current pricing trends of different V2X systems, and make informed business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 51.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Qualcomm Incorporated

Autotalks

Harman International

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nxp Semiconductors

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cohda Wireless

Infineon Technologies AG

Denso Corporation

Stmicroelectronics

Hyundai Mobis

Kapsch Group

Marben Products

Capgemini Engineering

Nokia

Dspace GmbH

Ficosa Internacional SA

Escrypt

Vector Informatik GmbH

Volkswagen AG

BMW AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Audi AG

Renault Group

Mclaren Group

Unex Technology Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Flex Ltd.

Tata Motors

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Intel Corporation

Danlaw, Inc.

Commsignia Ltd.

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Soar Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wllosa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment