Shareholders that lost money on Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KIND) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - KIND

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II ("Nextdoor Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: KIND) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Nextdoor Holdings investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 6, 2021 and November 8, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/nextdoor-holdings-inc-f-k-a-khosla-ventures-acquisition-co-ii-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=71907&wire=3

KIND investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Nextdoor’s financial results prior to the November 2021 merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled forward demand for Nextdoor’s platform and cannibalized future advertising revenue growth; (b) rather than being sustained, such growth trends had already begun reversing at the start of the class period; (c) Nextdoor’s total addressable market was materially smaller than the 312 million households represented to investors; (d) by the start of the class period, Nextdoor’s most important market – the U.S. market – was already substantially saturated, impairing the Company’s ability to monetize users and increase its average revenue per weekly active user, or U.S. weekly active user metrics; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Nextdoor’s revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022 had no reasonable basis in fact and the Company was tracking tens of millions of dollars below the revenue trajectory provided to investors.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Nextdoor Holdings during the relevant time frame, you have until April 29, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

