Global Mice Model Market Set to Surpass USD 2.2 Billion by 2029, Driven by Enhanced Drug Discovery and Genetic Research

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mice Model Market by Model Types (Inbred, Outbred, Hybrid), Services (Breeding, Rederivation), Technology (Microinjection, CRISPR/Cas9), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Application (Research, Drug Discovery) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Global Mice Model Market highlights exciting advancements and projected growth, promising an upswing from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.2 billion by the year 2029. Sparked by a robust CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, this growth is underpinned by the escalating demand for innovative therapies and the critical role mice models play in medical research and developing personalized medicine, particularly within the oncology sector.



Analysis from industry professionals reveals that the model type segment, embracing Inbred, Outbred, and Hybrid models, commanded the most significant market share in 2023, a trend propelled by the genetic affinities between mice and humans. This verisimilitude facilitates an in-depth exploration of human diseases, enhances the efficacy of new drug testing, and broadens our understanding of biological processes.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest CAGR during the period 2024-2029, owing to the surge in mouse model-centric pre-clinical studies and an expanding healthcare infrastructure. A confluence of factors, including increased funding, investments in novel technologies by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and a climbing prevalence of chronic illnesses, have accelerated the demand for sophisticated mice models in the region.

Research Coverage

Comprehensive Market Segmentation: The report casts light on various segments within the market, sorting them by model type, services, technology, therapeutic area, and application, including research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

In-Depth Geographic Analysis: It extends across multiple regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa—offering pointed insights into regional dynamics and market penetration.

Strategic Industry Insights: The study presents an incisive look at vital market drivers, trends, and obstacles, not to mention opportunities that stakeholders can harness to plan effectual market strategies.

Competitive Landscape Evaluation: It scrutinizes key players, delineating their business profiles, offerings, and market maneuvers, such as collaborations, partnerships, and recent advancements.

Key Benefits of the Insights

The research report stands as an indispensable tool for market leaders and entrants, equipping them with nearly precise revenue figures for the comprehensive and the segmented mice model market. It emboldens stakeholders by unveiling the market's competitive outlook, enabling more informed positioning, decision-making, and strategy development. The report elegantly bridges the knowledge gap regarding the market's impetuses, constraints, prospects, and challenges.

Market Dynamics At a Glance

Advancements in genetic engineering, a burgeoning demand for tailored oncology treatments, and the push for technological innovations such as CRISPR/Cas9 are foremost among the drivers contributing to the growth of this vital market. However, the development of alternate animal testing methodologies and the ethical and regulatory frameworks guiding animal research present barriers that the industry must navigate deftly.

As the mice model market continues to evolve, this research serves as a beacon, guiding industry participants through a landscape ripe with possibilities and equipped to meet the needs of an ever-advancing medical research domain.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

