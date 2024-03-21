Signature by Guillemot Brothers Ltd of a second extension to forward agreements on Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares

London, March 21, 2024 – Guillemot Brothers Ltd announces that it entered today into a second extension of a forward agreement and a collar agreement entered into with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“CACIB”) on March 20, 2018.

These agreements are to be settled at maturity now extended from March 2024 to March 2025 or by anticipation (at Guillemot Brothers Ltd’s initiative), either in shares or in cash at Guillemot Brothers Ltd’s initiative, and will relate to a maximum number of 3,030,303 shares.

The underlying shares under these agreements are pledged to the benefit of CACIB which may dispose of them subject to restituting them to Guillemot Brothers Ltd under certain conditions provided in the related share pledge agreement.

