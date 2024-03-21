Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Driven by Advances in PoC and DNA Sequencing Technologies

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Kits), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Sample (Blood, Urine), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, NGS, PCR, ISH, INAAT), Disease (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, Syphilis, TB, Flu) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of infectious disease diagnostics is undergoing a significant transformation with advancements in point-of-care (PoC) testing and DNA sequencing technologies. A comprehensive market research report added to our website reveals that the infectious disease diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2023 to 2028.



According to the report, the sector is buoyed by the increasing utilization of decentralized diagnostic approaches and a burgeoning demand for CLIA-waived PoC tests. With an estimated valuation of roughly USD 21.4 billion in 2023, the industry is projected to witness a climb to approximately USD 31.5 billion by the year 2028. These diagnostics are pivotal for efficient disease management and are particularly valuable in enhancing healthcare outcomes in diverse settings.

The PoC testing segment is experiencing the swiftest growth within the industry, spurred by extensive investments and ongoing innovations, such as product launches and strategic acquisitions. PoC tests have become vital for rapid diagnosis, and their ability to operate with lower sample volumes sets them apart, substantially driving their demand.

Under the technology segment, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing are predicted to see the highest growth rates as they present a robust platform for expeditious in-clinic results. Their widespread application across personalized medicine, cancer research, and beyond is facilitating market expansion.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

The report indicates that the Asia Pacific region is slated to be the fastest-growing territory in the infectious disease diagnostics market. Factors such as increased healthcare expenditure, infrastructure modernization, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases have been identified as significant contributors to the growth trajectory in this region.

A broad analysis of the industry's competitive landscape is included, spotlighting companies that are at the forefront of strategic developments and innovations. These entities are helping to shape the future of infectious disease diagnostics through their business strategies and technical advancements.

The research underscores key market dynamics, including an in-depth analysis of various drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges that are pivotal to the sector's growth and evolution.

Product development and innovation insights focus on the latest technological advancements, R&D activities, and the introduction of new products that are influencing the market landscape.

It provides a comprehensive overview of market development opportunities across different regions, helping stakeholders identify lucrative markets.

The report offers an exhaustive insight into market diversification strategies, including details on new products, untapped geographies, and recent industry developments.

An in-depth competitive assessment is detailed, providing stakeholders with market share information, growth strategies, and service offerings from leading industry players.

This market research report is a quintessential resource for understanding the infectious disease diagnostics market's intricate dynamics, technological advancements, and the strategic maneuvers of key industry players. Stakeholders positioned in this sector will garner valuable insights to inform their business strategies and capitalize on the unfolding market opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $31.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Biomérieux

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Revvity

Qiagen

Seegene Inc.

Quidelortho Corporation

Grifols, SA

Diasorin S.P.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Orasure Technologies

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Genetic Signatures Ltd.

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Elitech Group

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Inbios International, Inc.

Uniogen Oy

Vela Diagnostics

