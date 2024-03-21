El Septimo and S.T. Dupont, Two European Luxury Houses Collaborate on a Unique Capsule Collection in the Cigar Industry

Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark alliance that marries the storied traditions of European luxury and innovation, El Septimo and S.T. Dupont are proud to announce a strategic collaboration that promises to elevate the luxury cigar accessory market. This collaboration represents a synergy between El Septimo, the Swiss bastion of premium cigars and luxury accessories, and S.T. Dupont, the French icon in the manufacture of luxury lighters, sophisticated writing instruments, and refined leather goods. Together, these two titans of European luxury are teaming up to launch a collection that will create a new expression of luxury and craftsmanship in the cigar industry.

El Septimo, heralded for its dedication to creating an unrivaled cigar smoking experience, brings to the table its Geneva-based legacy of meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design. On the other side, S.T. Dupont, with its Parisian roots history spanning over three centuries in creating objects of desire that are symbols of luxury and prestige worldwide. This capsule collection is poised to redefine the essence of luxury in the cigar world, blending the rich histories, cultures, and artisanal excellence of Switzerland and France.

"This partnership between El Septimo and S.T. Dupont marks the beginning of a new era in the cigar industry, where luxury and tradition merge to create something truly extraordinary. The Zaya Collection will set a new standard for what is considered ultimate luxury, reflecting our joint commitment to excellence, innovation, and the satisfaction of our discerning clientele. El Septimo Zaya Collection released two years ago 3 different design lighters each valued at $5.5 million. Last year they introduced 3 ashtrays, each valued at $10 million and this year they will introduce 3 different humidors each valued at $25 million and this is just a beginning," says, Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

The inaugural triumph of this collaboration, the Zaya Collection, will showcase six exclusive Ligne 2 iconic lighters along with their 6 matching Line D Eternity pens, paying homage to El Septimo exquisite cigar collections: Alexander, Augustus, Napoleon, Raphael, and Yao. The Zaya Collection is tailored for discerning individuals who demand only the finest, offering an experience of unmatched elegance and superior functionality. This collection embodies the innovative ethos of both brands and their unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of design and craftsmanship to new heights.

"This collaboration marks a watershed moment in the cigar industry, heralding a new chapter where the epitome of luxury and the rich tapestry of tradition converge to craft something genuinely groundbreaking. The Zaya Collection is emblematic of our collective ambition to redefine what ultimate luxury means, underscoring our commitment to excellence, innovation, and catering to the discerning tastes of our clients," adds Mr. Younan.

Alain Crevet, CEO of S.T. Dupont, reflects, "Our collaboration with El Septimo is a testament to the enduring allure of European craftsmanship and the sophisticated art of living. The Zaya Collection represents a seamless blend of Parisian chic and the timeless elegance that Geneva is celebrated for. We are thrilled at the prospect of this collaboration and the unique, industry-leading products we are poised to introduce. We have been impressed with the quality of El Septimo Cigars and have been astonished with the unbelievable growth they have had in the last three years. In a short period of time, they have established themselves as the leader in producing premium cigars globally."

Anticipation is building for the global unveiling of the Zaya Collection next month. This groundbreaking collection will be available exclusively through El Septimo and S.T. Dupont’s select retail channels, as well as through handpicked luxury outlets across the globe. This pioneering collaboration marks a momentous occasion in the luxury accessory domain, offering cigar enthusiasts and aficionados of the finer things a new zenith of elegance and artisanal craftsmanship.

About El Septimo

El Septimo, a symbol of luxury and refinement in the cigar industry, is renowned for its exceptional, handcrafted cigars. Utilizing only the finest aged tobacco, El Septimo cigars are synonymous with complexity, richness, and unparalleled craftsmanship, offering connoisseurs around the world an exquisite smoking experience that transcends the ordinary.

The craftsmanship behind El Septimo cigars is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence. Employing skilled artisans, the brand ensures that each cigar is rolled to perfection, providing a consistent draw, burn, and overall smoking experience. This level of craftsmanship extends to the entire production process, from seed to smoke, guaranteeing that every cigar meets the high standards expected by its clientele. The attention to detail in the construction of El Septimo cigars underscores the brand's luxury status and its dedication to delivering an unparalleled smoking experience.

El Septimo distinguishes itself not only through the quality of its cigars but also through its presentation and marketing. The brand embodies luxury, with each cigar beautifully packaged to reflect its premium status. This commitment to aesthetics extends to El Septimo’s branding and customer experience, with the company often hosting exclusive events and creating a community around its products. Such efforts enhance the brand's allure, making El Septimo cigars sought after by connoisseurs and collectors alike. The packaging and presentation, combined with the quality of the cigars, solidify El Septimo's position as a symbol of sophistication and indulgence in the cigar industry.

El Septimo is owned by $6.2 billion private equity firm, Younan Company. Under the leadership of Zaya Younan, El Septimo has seen a period of innovation and expansion, marked by the introduction of new blends and a focus on creating a unique narrative for the brand. Younan’s vision for El Septimo extends beyond producing premium cigars, aiming to create a lifestyle that appeals to the discerning smoker. This approach has not only broadened El Septimo’s appeal but also deepened its impact on the luxury cigar market. The brand's commitment to excellence, coupled with its innovative spirit under Younan’s guidance, ensures that El Septimo remains at the forefront of the cigar industry, continuing to offer an unmatched experience for aficionados around the world.

