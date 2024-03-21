Global Organ Preservation Solution Market Report Highlights Key Growth and Emerging Trends by Region

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Solution Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organ preservation solution market has witnessed a robust expansion, with anticipated continuous growth that emphasizes the critical role organ preservation plays in successful transplantation procedures. A new research publication detailing the global market's current standings and projections through 2028 has been added to our comprehensive collection of industry reports.



This report delineates the substantial growth observed in the organ preservation solution market, which is projected to surge from $274.48 billion in 2023 to an impressive $406.07 billion by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market's upward trajectory is attributed to the escalating demand for organ transplants, technological advancements in preservation solutions, and strategic partnerships that aim to improve organ viability prior to transplantation.

Key Highlights from the Market Report:

Rise in organ transplant procedures as a primary growth driver

Increased healthcare spending facilitating market expansion

Innovative advancements in product development observed among leading companies

Strategic collaborations aimed at enhancing organ preservation technology

Widespread application of preservation solutions across kidneys, liver, lungs, and heart transplants

Regional Market Performance and Innovations in Organ Preservation

The in-depth report identifies North America as the largest region in the organ preservation solution market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by the development of healthcare infrastructure and organ donation awareness programs in these countries.

The report also sheds light on technology's role in shaping market dynamics, with mention of the recent groundbreaking launch of LIVERguard Donor Liver Preservation System by a leading provider, which is set to enhance the effectiveness of organ preservation and transport processes through real-time digital monitoring capabilities.

Market Segmentation and Techniques

Comprehensive market segmentation is discussed, providing insights into various organ preservation solutions such as Viaspan, Custodiol-HTK, and unique siRNA transplant solutions. The application of these solutions across different organ types and preservation techniques, including static cold storage (SCS) and hypothermic machine perfusion, is explored with regards to their importance in extending organ viability.

The latest edition of the organ preservation solution market report encapsulates invaluable data for stakeholders in the medical and healthcare sectors, highlighting the industry's growth opportunities, the competitive landscape, and potential for further innovations. This exhaustive market analysis supports informed decision-making by offering a strategic outlook on the market's future.

With a finger on the pulse of emergent trends and an eye on regional growth metrics, this report positions itself as an essential tool for organizations operating within or allied to the organ preservation solution market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $295.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $406.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Baxter International Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Accord Healthcare

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Lifeline Scientific

TransMedics Group Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Recovery Systems Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

OrganOx Limited

BioTime Inc.

Shanghai Genext Pharmaceutical Technology

21st Century Medicine

Institut Georges Lopez

Carnamedica

Global Transplant Solutions

Preservation Solutions Inc.

Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

Advanced Organ Preservation Solutions (OPSL Group)

Vascular Perfusion Solutions Inc.

Transplant Biomedicals SL

Claris Lifesciences Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tz3cad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment