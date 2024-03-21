Company announcement – No. 18 / 2024

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Van Herk Investments

Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 March 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 21 March 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

As of 20 March 2024, Van Herk Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 59055057) holds nominally 6,269,968 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 10.01% of the total share capital and total voting rights Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Investments B.V. is 100% owned by Van Herk Investments THI B.V. which is 100% owned by Van Herk Private Equity Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 58894543, which is ultimately owned and controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Van Herk Management Services B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24377325) controls and exercises the voting rights on behalf of Van Herk Investments B.V., and accordingly, Van Herk Management Services B.V controls and exercises the voting rights on nominally 6,269,968 shares (each share carrying one vote), corresponding to 10.01% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Management Services B.V., is controlled by OGBB A. van Herk B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160906), which is controlled by A. van Herk Holding B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160780), which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com .

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Zealand Pharma akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Attachments