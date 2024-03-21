Compagnie de Financement Foncier : Publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2023 Universal registration document

Paris, March 21, 2024

Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s 2023

Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) including the annual financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 20, 2024 under the number D.24-0145.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:

“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER

182, Avenue de France

75 013 PARIS

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr





Attachment