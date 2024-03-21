Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Market to Reach $157.88 Billion by 2028: New Research Reveals Key Growth Trends

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global demand for pet and animal healthcare continues to rise, as evidenced by the latest research findings on the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. The market, which stood at a robust $113.97 billion in 2023, is projected to surge to an impressive $121.79 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. An even more significant expansion is forecasted by 2028, with an anticipated market size of $157.88 billion and a maintained CAGR of 6.7%.

Several factors are fuelling this exceptional growth, including a surge in pet insurance adoption, increased spending on pet healthcare, and the growing importance of pets as family members which is impacting consumer behavior globally. The role of innovative technologies such as mobile veterinary units, electronic health records, and advanced screening tests is also noteworthy, contributing to the evolving landscape of animal healthcare services.

With pet ownership patterns changing, consumers are increasingly viewing animals as integral parts of their families, resulting in elevated animal healthcare spending. For instance, in regions like the United States and China, the pet population has soared, complemented by equivalent growth in related expenditures. This trend underlines the crucial expansion of the animal hospital and veterinary clinic market.

Pet insurance has become a linchpin in the rise of the market, as indicated by statistics from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, which show the number of insured pets in North America climbing substantially year over year.

Compliance with stringent regulations continues to be a priority within the industry, with regulatory bodies overseeing veterinary practice standards and the registration of veterinary premises in regions such as Australia.

Embracing big data and analytics is now integral to veterinary care, as leading veterinary service providers like VCA Inc. and Greencross Limited adopt these technologies to improve animal treatment outcomes.

In a recent innovation highlight, companies like EKF Diagnostics have introduced veterinary lactate analyzers, showcasing the market's movement towards advanced diagnostic and treatment tools.

The North American and Asia-Pacific regions represent the largest shares in the global market, underscoring the significant activity and potential growth opportunities in these geographic landscapes.

Offerings in this market cater to a wide array of service types, extending from consultations to surgeries, addressing the health needs of both companion and farm animals across various sectors.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's current and future landscape, with detailed segmentation and insights that delineate the revenue streams, geographic dominance, and the roles played by key market entities.

It is essential to understand that the market value encompasses the revenues obtained through the provision of goods and services within this industry, exclusive of resale revenues garnered along the supply chain.

This research represents an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to understand the evolving dynamics and potential of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics industry.

The inclusions of this report address the comprehensive climate of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market, positioning it as a crucial tool for stakeholders, investors, and industry enthusiasts looking to navigate the complexities of pet and animal healthcare globally.

Increased pet and animal healthcare spending

Rising pet insurance adoption across North America

Technological advancements leading to enhanced veterinary services

Strict regulatory landscapes shaping the operational standards

Significant market growth opportunities in North America and Asia-Pacific

This extensive research on the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is an indispensable guide to the current trends, opportunities, and foreseeable developments, contributing to informed decision-making and strategic planning in the animal healthcare sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mars Inc

National Veterinary Associates Inc

CVS Group Plc

Apiam Animal Health Limited

Medivet Group Limited

Pets at Home Group Plc

MSPCA-Angell

Veterinary Purchasing Co. Ltd.

Greencross Vets Limited

Zabeel Veterinary Hospital

International Center for Veterinary Services

Simplyhealth Group

Paw Veterinary Clinic

Chengdu Vet Hospital

Canberra Veterinary Hospital

Shengpu Pet Hospital

Blacks Vets Dudley Hospital

Frantz Cappe

Clinique Veterinaire Metivet

Alizee Vet Clinic

Cristina Cardone

Abbey House Veterinary Hospital

The Animal Medical Center

Premier Veterinary Group plc

Movet

Primo Veterinary Medicines Trading LLC

ANIMED Veterinary Clinic

Vetwest Animal Hospitals

Veterinary Vinohrady Brno

Centre Vétérinaire Laval

P3 Veterinary Partners

Audrain Veterinary Clinic Fuzzy

Maure

Mimados

Peru Animal Hospital

Miami County Veterinary Clinic

Cindy Fouts

Kokomo Animal Hospital

Royal Veterinary College

AL KUBARA VETERINARY MEDICINES TRADING LLC

Eurovets Veterinary Suppliers

Bryanston Veterinary Hospital (BVH)

Kampala Animal Hospital.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eltwmw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.