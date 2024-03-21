UPDATE: Optimove Announces Next-Generation Advancements to its AI-powered Suite, OptiGenie, Plus More New Features to Empower Marketers

LONDON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced new next-generation advancements to its AI-powered suite, OptiGenie, plus additional features that empower marketers during its annual user conference, Optimove Connect. These advancements equip Optimove clients with cutting-edge tools and technologies to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive business growth. Each marks a significant milestone on the Optimove product roadmap, further entrenching its position as a leader in retention marketing through enhanced personalization, data insights, and multichannel engagement. Optimove is recognized as an industry leader, ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration among Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

The new OptiGenie advancements include expanded Generative AI Insights, Self-Optimizing Streams, and OptiLive (enabling real-time, personalized messaging). Other new features include WhatsApp Integration and Self-Service Data Ingestion. These enhancements empower marketers to elevate customer engagement and drive business growth.

OptiGenie Advancements

Generative AI Insights: Optimove is expanding its Generative AI Insights into new use cases, including purchase behavior analysis. Using a chat-based interface, marketers can engage in conversation with OptiGenie to explore campaign performance. This powerful tool provides marketers with actionable insights and recommendations, enabling them to enhance customer engagement and easily drive business outcomes.



Self-Optimizing Streams: Rather than running a "winner take all" A/B/n test for multi-campaign streams, Optimove's revolutionary Self-Optimizing Streams utilize AI to determine the best journey for each customer across a series of touchpoints. Over time, OptiGenie learns, adapts, and continuously optimizes the perfect allocation of customers for each treatment, catering to seasonality, relevant products, and changes in customer preferences. Self-Optimizing Streams build on Optimove's existing Self-Optimizing Campaigns and Journeys, enabling marketers to deliver unprecedented, personalized experiences while aligning with business goals.



OptiLive: OptiLive elevates fan engagement to the next level with recommendations powered by OptiGenie. This innovation enables brands to drive continuous fan excitement by using in-play events for real-time one-to-one messaging. OptiLive enhances the fan experience by autonomously identifying relevant customers for each real-time event and triggering personalized communications to them. This approach connects customers with timely and relevant messages by leveraging sports insights to share tips, odds, and boosts, driving higher conversion rates and greater fan engagement.

Other new advancements:

WhatsApp Integration: With Optimove's WhatsApp Integration, brands can now seamlessly connect with nearly two billion active users worldwide. This integration enables personalized recommendations and content delivery, enriching customer engagement across channels and allowing brands to integrate WhatsApp interactions into any cross-channel journey seamlessly. WhatsApp can be used for AI-orchestrated campaigns and journeys across Optimove.



Self-Service Data Ingestion: Optimove's Self-Service Data Ingestion empowers marketers to unlock new use cases by seamlessly ingesting data from various sources without engineering resources. This capability accelerates time-to-market for personalized marketing campaigns, enhancing campaign effectiveness and driving better business outcomes.

According to Shai Frank, SVP of Product at Optimove, "At Optimove, we're committed to making AI accessible to marketers via powerful tools that allow them to truly connect with their customers in real-time. Our mission is to ensure brands deeply engage with customers effectively to drive meaningful interactions. These new advancements underscore our commitment to ensuring marketers create personalized customer experiences that maximize customer retention and lifetime value."

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing and Engagement Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands. For more information, go to Optimove.com.