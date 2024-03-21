Clean-Label Flour Market Size Rises High up to US$5.8 Bn in 2030, Emphasis on Ingredient Transparency Drives Sales

London, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global clean-label flour market is estimated to experience a CAGR of 6.6% between 2023 and 2030, reaching US$5.8 Bn by the end of the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by consumers' growing demand for transparent ingredients, and healthy food options.



The surge in health consciousness among consumers, coupled with a desire for natural ingredients, is propelling the clean-label flour market forward. This trend is further supported by regulatory frameworks prioritising ingredient transparency, and unambiguous labeling, which encourage the use of natural and minimally processed ingredients in food products.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$3.7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$5.8 Bn CAGR 6.6% Growth Drivers Changing Consumer Tastes

Escalating Demand for Natural Ingredients

Expansion of e-Commerce

Collaborations, and Partnerships Eyeing Sustainable Sourcing Segmentation By Product Type (Wheat, Corn, Rice, Coconut)

By Application (Bakery Products, Pasta and Noodles, Baby Foods, Soups, Sauces, and Gravies)

By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets /Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Initially Store, and Online Retailers) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Evolving consumer preferences and culinary trends, such as a demand for authentic culinary experiences and premium ingredients, are fueling the expansion of the clean-label flour market. Customers seek products with minimalistic ingredient lists, driving brands to adopt concise labeling to foster trust.

Ongoing product innovation presents opportunities to cater to changing consumer preferences, with a focus on diverse grain sources and specialty flours. Manufacturers can explore a range of grain sources, including ancient grains and substitute flours, to diversify their product offerings and meet the demand for unique and high-quality products.

“The increasing demand for transparent ingredients, and healthier food options is driving significant growth in the clean-label flour market. North America's dedication to ethical and sustainable choices, coupled with stringent food regulations, positions it as the leading market for clean-label flour,” says the analyst.

Expansion of e-commerce offers a bright future for the clean-label flour market, providing convenience and accessibility to a wider audience. Embracing online retail allows manufacturers to reach a broader audience, particularly in areas with inadequate traditional retail infrastructure, and effectively convey the unique selling points of their clean-label flour products.

Collaborations and partnerships for sustainable sourcing enhance market sustainability and meet consumer demand for responsibly produced products. Forming alliances with ethical and ecologically conscious farmers and suppliers improves the clean-label flour market's sustainability and caters to the increasing consumer demand for products supplied responsibly.

Key Research Insights

The bakery sector dominates the market due to the worldwide adoration for baked delicacies.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets control the market because of their extensive product selection

Asia Pacific emerges as the rapidly growing market.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Wheat Flour Dominates the Clean-Label Flour Market

Wheat flour dominates due to its versatility, particularly in baking, while the bakery sector remains the leading consumer segment.

Wheat flour remains the top-selling category, owing to its multifunctionality and extensive use in various culinary traditions. Its high gluten content makes it an essential ingredient in baking, contributing to the steady growth of the clean-label flour market.

Wheat flour continues to dominate the market due to its versatility and high gluten content, essential for baking. Its extensive utilization in diverse culinary traditions across the world contributes to its top-selling category status.





Bakery Products remain the Leading Consumer Segment in the Market

Bakery products dominate the market, driven by the global preference for baked goods and a rising trend in artisanal baking. Bread, cakes, and pastries frequently employ clean-label flour, aligning with consumer preferences for healthier and more transparent ingredients.

Bakery products segment is driven by the global preference for baked goods and rising demand for artisanal baking. Clean-label flour is frequently used in bread, cakes, and pastries, aligning with consumer preferences for healthier and more transparent ingredients.

Key Report Highlights

The clean-label flour market is expanding as customers want product ingredients to be transparent.

The ongoing innovation of flour products with clean labels presents an opportunity to cater to changing customer preferences.

The clean-label flour business has a bright future because of the internet environment.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Robust Food Industry Drives North America Market

North America leads the clean-label flour market due to its robust food industry, health-conscious population, and stringent food regulations.

Consumers in the region have a strong understanding of the influence of nutrition on health and demonstrate a dedication to ethical and sustainable food choices, driving significant growth in the market.

North America leads the world in clean-label flour sales due to a general understanding of the influence of nutrition on health, and a dedication to ethical and sustainable food choices.





Asia Pacific to Experience Rapid Expansion

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion of the clean-label flour market due to a confluence of various factors.

Rising disposable incomes, a great consciousness of health and wellbeing, and an expanding population collectively contribute to the spike in demand for clean-label goods. This expansion is further fueled by urbanisation, and a shift to Western food patterns.

The adoption of Western food patterns, along with a growing middle class and varied culinary customs, contributes to the spike in demand for clean-label goods in the region.

The inclination for high-end, natural products and the growing middle class are major factors driving the Asia Pacific market's rapid rise.

Key Companies in the Global Clean-Label Flour Market

Grain Craft, Inc.

Codrico Rotterdam B.V.

Ingredion Incorporated

Groupe Limagrain

Seimer Specialty Ingredients

Ardent Mills

Arrowhead Mills

Kerry Group

Cargill Inc.

Hodgson Mill

