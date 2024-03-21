Polyolefin Pipe Market is Expected to Soar to US$ 39.5 Billion by 2034, with a Steady CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyolefin pipe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 22.3 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. The valuation of the market is forecasted to reach US$ 39.5 billion by 2034.



With governments focusing on providing water for all, there has been a widespread increase in piping systems. These piping systems are making use of polyolefin pipes for their lightweight but still tough nature. Thus, the polyolefin pipe market is making excursions into remote areas.

Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19128

Farmers are making use of polyolefin pipes at an increasing rate, with the pipes finding a prominent place in sprinkler and drip systems. The rise of agricultural activities is thus propelling the market. On the other hand, the pipes are also integral to the working of the urban space, providing safety to the cables that connect the modern world.

The environmentally-conscious crowd has made the sale of products that prominently use plastic more difficult. Polyolefin pipes are no exception, as regulatory authorities have imposed measures on the sale of products made from plastic. Another restraint for the market is the tough environmental conditions that have the potential to disrupt the working of the pipes, even with their solid structure.

“With a focus on sustainability and energy-saving, natural gas use is proliferating. The enhanced demand for equipment that helps in the distribution of natural gas and polyolefin pipes is propelling the market forward,” - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Polyolefin Pipe Market Report

The polyolefin pipe market is expected to be valued at US$ 22.3 billion in 2024.

Polypropylene pipes (PP) are the top type of pipes in the market. Sales of polypropylene pipes (PP) are expected to progress at a rate of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Polyolefin pipes are most commonly used for power and communication. Over the forecast period, the power and communication segment by application is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.5%

South Korea is expected to be a promising country in terms of progress in the market. The country is forecasted to have a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in Japan is predicted to rise at a 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19128

Competition Analysis of the Polyolefin Pipe Market

Product differentiation is a key concern for the market players. On the collaborative front, companies are establishing partnerships with companies in end-user industries.

Key Companies

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD Halcor Mueller Streamline Co. Aurubis AG Cerro Flow Products LLC Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC H & H Tube Hailiang Group Reserves KMCT MM Kembla

Recent Developments in the Polyolefin Pipe Market

In March 2021, Prinsco Inc. and Momentum Engineering established a partnership.

In January 2021, FGS Brazil Industries was taken over by GF Piping Systems.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19128

Key Segments

By Type:

Polypropylene Pipes (PP)

Polyethylene Pipes (PE)

Plastomer



By Application:

Power And Communication

Waste Water Drainage

Irrigation

Others

By End User:

Agriculture

Industrial

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Aerospace Fasteners Market Share to reach US$ 14,568.9 Million by 2032.

Marine Life Raft Market Outlook is projected to reach US$ 1,105.53 million in 2024.

Automotive Wiper Blades Market Demand is expected to rise to US$ 8,788.3 million by 2033.

Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market Size is estimated to capture a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Automotive Camshaft Market Growth is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the assessment period.

Automotive Composites Market Trends is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Outlook is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 203,657.0 million by 2033 end.

Automotive Ignition Coil Industry is expected to reach US$ 5,108.65 million by 2033.

Automotive Performance Part Market Size is projected to be worth US$ 5,80,711.00 million by 2034.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Share is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.51% from 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.



Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube