Discover the RTC7 (Run Tu Coin) Listing on XT.COM

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of RTC7(Run Tu Coin) on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the RTC7/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-11 11:17 (UTC).

About RTC7



RTC7 is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 70 thousand tokens. RTC7, the community token born out of the Web3 Investment DAO, stands as a beacon of empowerment within the digital asset landscape. Inspired by the iconic Chinese cultural figure Run Tu, RTC7 encapsulates the valiant spirit of youth, fostering a synergy between traditional cultural values and cutting-edge blockchain technology. Launched on the BNB Chain, RTC7 symbolizes a bridge between heritage and innovation, aiming to enrich the global digital ecosystem. RTC7 embodies a commitment to Web3 investment, serving as a catalyst for ecosystem development. Utilizing a focus on diversified investments, RTC7 empowers stakeholders to explore new avenues of growth while fostering consensus and value within the community. Through efficient operations led by the Alpha Blockchain Foundation and supported by leading institutions, RTC7 ensures a robust framework for sustained progress. The global outreach of RTC7 extends far beyond geographical boundaries, with over 100 communities and 100,000 active users participating in its ecosystem. This widespread engagement not only amplifies the reach of RTC7 but also underscores its commitment to inclusivity and collaboration. By leveraging top-tier resources and synchronized promotion efforts, RTC7 continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in the digital asset landscape, driving innovation and prosperity for all. Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, commented on the listing of RTC7 on the exchange, highlighting its significance within the digital asset landscape. In a statement, Warin remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome RTC7 to our platform, as it represents a unique fusion of cultural heritage and blockchain innovation. The RTC project exemplifies the transformative potential of bridging traditional values with cutting-edge technology, empowering users to participate in diversified investments and shared growth."

About Run Tu Coin



The Run Tu Coin (RTC7) project represents a pioneering effort to fuse Chinese cultural heritage with the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Centered around the iconic figure of Run Tu, RTC seeks to empower cultural innovation and digital assets, ushering in a new era of synergy and collaboration. Rooted in a rich tapestry of tradition, RTC paves the way for diversified ecosystem investments and sustainable growth. Driven by a dedicated team and guided by the principles of efficiency and excellence, the RTC project is poised to make a lasting impact on the digital asset landscape. Spearheaded by the Alpha Blockchain Foundation and supported by leading institutions, RTC combines expertise with innovation to chart a course towards success. By forging strategic partnerships with top blockchain projects globally, RTC fosters a network of collaboration that fuels ecosystem growth and prosperity. The RTC project offers participants a gateway to diverse earnings and shared rights, empowering stakeholders to contribute to the positive growth of the ecosystem. Through participation in RTC diversified farms and syrup pools, users can access high-quality project tokens and valuable assets, with the potential to earn attractive APR rewards exceeding 200%. The RTC DAO serves as the cornerstone of Web3 investment, the RTC project stands as a testament to the transformative power of cultural synergy and digital innovation. Website: rtc.finance/#/

Twitter: twitter.com/runtucoin

Telegram: t.me/runtucoin

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Contact Details:

Run Tu Coin (RTC7)

guonawinter@gmail.com





XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Email address: Listing@xt.com

