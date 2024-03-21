Wizeline Announces Strong Q1 Momentum with New Clients, Expansion to Argentina and Job Creation

Over $60 Million in New Clients and Projects Closed in Q1;

Product Engineering Leader in Mexico Expands with Plans for New Argentina Delivery Center;

More than 1,000 New Global Jobs Planned Over Next 12 Months To Address Growing Client Demand for Wizeline’s AI and Data Expertise



SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global AI-native product engineering company, today announced a strong first quarter (Q1) fueled by significant new client wins, global expansion plans and a commitment to high quality job creation.

Key Highlights Include:

Wizeline experienced a surge in service demand , securing over $60 million in new clients and new project engagements across various industries.

, securing over $60 million in new clients and new project engagements across various industries. Expanding Latin America Delivery Capabilities: Building upon its nearshoring expertise, Wizeline is expanding its global delivery network with plans to open a new delivery center in Argentina. This strategic move strengthens Wizeline's ability to provide clients with a broader range of nearshore and onshore options for their technology needs.

Building upon its nearshoring expertise, Wizeline is expanding its global delivery network with plans to open a new delivery center in Argentina. This strategic move strengthens Wizeline's ability to provide clients with a broader range of nearshore and onshore options for their technology needs. More than 1,000 New Global Jobs Planned: To support its growth trajectory, Wizeline plans to create 1,000 new jobs across its global talent within the next 12 months, particularly as demand for the organization’s AI and Data expertise continues to increase.



“We are thrilled to start the year off on such a strong note,” said Bismarck Lepe, CEO and Founder, Wizeline. “The significant new client wins and our continued focus on building a world-class talent pool are a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are excited to expand our global footprint and create new opportunities as we continue to empower businesses with innovative technology solutions.”

Diverse Clients and Projects

The new client relationships and expanding projects not only reflect industry diversity, but also a range in the type of services that clients are looking for today from Wizeline. The bulk of the Q1 engagements encompass retail, media and entertainment, financial services and healthcare clients.

As Wizeline continues to position itself as an AI-native technology services provider, clients are partnering with the company on a variety of AI-native projects and engagements, all the way from boosting the software engineering life cycle productivity, to transforming digital experiences with generative AI. The company is building and scaling generative AI applications by leveraging its partnerships with Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and AWS, among others. Wizeline also empowers its customers to leverage AI through workshops and training in the AI Digital Skills Accelerator program at Wizeline Academy. These programs and training have led to several Proof of Concept assignments and even deeper engagements for clients looking to tap into the benefits of Generative AI.

“More and more, clients are turning to Wizeline to help them navigate the myriad of opportunities and challenges presented to them by AI,” said Anibal Abarca Gil, Chief Technology Officer, Wizeline. “In partnership with our clients, we’re setting the bar high in terms of what AI can do for them and their business, while also ensuring that we create a framework that’s developed and deployed responsibly and safely.”

New Argentina Delivery Center To Build on Mexico Nearshoring Expertise

Argentina will join other well established Wizeline locations throughout Latin America, including multiple locations in Mexico and Colombia. The underlying objective for the new location is to deliver high-level nearshoring solutions and support to global customers, while also investing in the developing talent of the local Argentinian community.

Argentina boasts a rich reservoir of tech talent, with more than 115,000 professionals working in the IT sector. The country's emphasis on education, particularly in STEM fields, is evident from its ranking among the top countries in Latin America for higher education and training. In addition, Argentine universities are well-recognized for their modern computer science and engineering programs, producing graduates with strong technical and analytical skills.

“Throughout my 20-year career in digital services, I've collaborated with remarkably talented teams in Argentina," said Javier Gagliardo, Chief Business Officer. "At Wizeline, it's more than just leveraging AI; it's about amplifying the potential of incredible talent through AI. This approach positions us to scale more rapidly and efficiently than any other company established in Argentina.”

Argentina has made great strides in recent years in terms of building up its tech talent pool. With roughly 6,000 tech companies registered in Argentina, the country offers Wizeline a number of benefits.

To meet the evolving needs of its clients and remain at the forefront of AI and Data solutions, Wizeline is committed to adding 1,000 highly skilled professionals, particularly in the area of AI, to its global workforce over the next 12 months.

These milestones further elevate Wizeline’s reputation as a global technology services provider and a nearshore product development powerhouse.

Press Contact

press@wizeline.com