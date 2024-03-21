iVaCay Launches ICO Campaign to Revolutionize Vacation Ownership

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iVaCay team introduces their VacayCoin ICO, poised to transform the travel industry through blockchain innovation. With iVaCay, travelers can now seamlessly convert vacations into profitable investments while promoting sustainable practices.

Unlocking the Potential of Experiential Travel: VacayCoin ICO Launch

iVaCay's ICO campaign offers early access to VacayCoin, a groundbreaking platform that tokenizes vacation assets, providing fractional ownership and flexible trading opportunities. This initiative merges blockchain technology with personalized and sustainable travel experiences, catering to the evolving demands of modern travelers. By participating in the ICO, investors gain exclusive access to a diverse range of travel-related experiences, supporting responsible tourism practices and becoming integral members of a vibrant community-driven ecosystem.

Embracing Innovation in Vacation Ownership: iVaCay's Unique Utility Services

iVaCay's utility services redefine vacation ownership, offering unparalleled flexibility, security, and transparency. Through tokenization, iVaCay enables fractional ownership of vacation properties, facilitating liquidity and trading on blockchain-based platforms. By integrating traditional timeshare models into its tokenization platform, iVaCay offers users a more cost-effective and transparent fee structure, eliminating excessive fees associated with traditional timeshares. Additionally, investors can stake their tokens to earn rewards, further enhancing the value of their investment and promoting liquidity within the platform.

Seizing Early Investment Opportunities: VacayCoin ICO Launch

iVaCay's ongoing ICO campaign offers early investment in VacayCoin, a groundbreaking platform that merges blockchain technology with experiential travel. This vacation ownership system is going live with a $15M hard cap. The project combines blockchain benefits with personalized and sustainable travel's surging demand.

The ICO represents a chance to access exclusive experiences while supporting sustainable tourism practices. VacayCoin (VAC) provides an opportunity to invest in the future of socially conscious travel. Specifically, it will be possible to enjoy flexible vacation ownership and authentic travel experiences with iVaCay's platform.

The project's native crypto name is VacayCoin (VAC), and it's a BEP20 token. Its allocation will support the development and growth of iVaCay as follows:

25% of the tokens will be available during the ICO sale.

15.6% of the tokens will go to the public sale.

The team reserved 6.3% for private sales.

3.1% of the tokens are going to the pre-sale round .

. The team and advisors will receive 12.5% of the tokens to fuel iVaCay's growth.

The project will have a reserve fund of 12.5% of the token supply for future developments and partnerships.

9.4% will fund marketing campaigns.

3.1% of the tokens will go towards community development initiatives.

The remaining 12.5% will be used as ecosystem incentives to encourage the adoption and usage of VacayCoin.

Investing in iVaCay's ICO offers early access to a unique platform integrating blockchain technology with experiential travel.

Comparing the Cost-Effectiveness of iVaCay vs. Traditional Timeshares

iVaCay's fee structure presents a compelling alternative to traditional timeshares, offering lower upfront costs, no annual maintenance fees, and the opportunity to earn rewards through staking. A comparative analysis showcases iVaCay's significant cost-saving benefits and flexibility in ownership and usage, making luxury vacationing more accessible and sustainable.

About iVaCay: Redefining Vacation Ownership with Blockchain

iVaCay stands as an innovative platform at the intersection of travel and blockchain technology, democratizing vacation ownership and promoting responsible tourism practices. Through sustainable initiatives and transparent transactions facilitated by blockchain, iVaCay ensures authentic and memorable travel experiences. Join the ongoing presale to be part of this revolutionary initiative and unlock a new era of accessible, sustainable, and profitable vacation ownership with iVaCay.

Anyone curious about iVaCay and its potential can visit its website to find out more exciting details.

