Topco Associates announces changes to Board of Directors, Operations Team

Itasca, Illinois, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topco Associates, LLC recently celebrated its 80th anniversary with its member-owners at the 2024 Annual Membership Conference. While at the conference, the cooperative announced its 2024-2026 Board of Directors while also notifying the membership of changes taking place on its Operations Team.

K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith has been named Topco’s Chairman of the Board. K-VA-T has been a member of Topco since 1995, and Smith and his team have been impactful leaders within the Topco membership.

Smith replaces Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee, Inc. Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors who will be retiring from Hy-Vee this summer. Edeker's leadership has been at the forefront of Topco’s growth since joining the Board of Directors in 2011, including serving as the Chairman of the Board from 2013-2016 and most recently from 2022-2024.

“Randy has been a highly visible leader in the membership for many years, and I can honestly say that he has been a key driving force in helping transform Topco into the organization it is today,” said Randy Skoda, Topco President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we look forward to Steve’s return to the Chairman role, as he has a lengthy track record of driving successful decision-making and growing strong collaboration across the membership.”

Also departing Topco’s Board of Directors is Frank Curci, CEO of Northeast Grocery, Inc. Curci recently announced his retirement from NGI – the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets – after a 43-year career in the industry.

The 2024-2026 Topco Board of Directors are as follows:

Topco Chairman of the Board: Steve Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.

Brad Brookshire - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brookshire Holdings, Inc.

Chris Coborn - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Coborn’s Incorporated

Michael D’Amour - President and Chief Executive Officer, Big Y Foods, Inc.

Brian George - President and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Lee, Inc.

Jeremy Gosch - Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman, Hy-Vee, Inc.

John Persons - Chief Executive Officer, Northeast Grocery Inc.

David Rice - President and Chief Executive Officer, Associated Food Stores, Inc.

Tony B. Sarsam - President and Chief Executive Officer, SpartanNash Company

Todd Schnuck - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Randy Skoda - President and Chief Executive Officer, Topco Associates, LLC

Pete Van Helden - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Stater Bros. Markets

Changes to Topco’s Operations Team also were announced at the annual conference, including a new co-chair. Stepping into the role of co-chair is Rebecca Calvin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Stater Bros. Markets.

Calvin replaces outgoing co-chair Dan Glei, Executive Vice President of Merchandising & Marketing at K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. Glei spent the last two years serving as co-chair and will remain a member of the Operations Team.

“I’d like to thank Dan for his leadership and productive tenure, and I look forward to working with Rebecca to advance our Operations Team’s objectives,” said Mike Ferguson, Topco Senior Vice President and Operations Team co-chair. “Many of Topco’s key initiatives and successes come as a result of recommendations from the Operations Team. Rebecca has demonstrated her ability to provide insightful and impactful thoughts that benefit the entirety of the membership.”

The complete 2024 Topco Operations Team is comprised of:

Nick Albrecht - President, The Fred W. Albrecht Grocery Company

Chuck Alexander - Senior Vice President, Procurement & Merchandising, Alex Lee, Inc./MDI

Randy Arceneaux - President and Chief Executive Officer, Affiliated Foods, Inc.

Brett Bremser - Chief Operating Officer, Hy-Vee, Inc.

Rebecca Calvin - Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Stater Bros. Markets

Michael Cormier - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Big Y Foods, Inc.

Ryan Cuba - Chief Merchandising Officer, Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Jeff Culhane - Senior Vice President, Sales and Merchandising, Northeast Grocery Inc.

Mike Ferguson – Senior Vice President, Commodities, Fresh and Member Development, Topco Associates, LLC

Bob Gleeson - Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Marketing, Weis Markets, Inc.

Dan Glei - Executive Vice President, Merchandising and Marketing, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.

Christine Heffernan – Senior Vice President, Center Store Sourcing and Supply Chain, Topco Associates, LLC

Jerry LeClair - Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant and Retail Operations Officer, Brookshire Holdings, Inc.

Bennett Morgan - Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, SpartanNash Company

Danell O’Neill – Executive Vice President, Brand, Marketing, Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Transparency, Topco Associates, LLC

Kris Roberts - Senior Vice President, Merchandising - Center Store, Coborn's Incorporated

Jay Sharrock - Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Marketing, C&S Wholesale Grocers

Roger White - Executive Vice President, Sales and Wholesale Operations, Associated Food Stores, Inc.

—About Topco Associates, LLC.—

Topco Associates, LLC is an 18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

