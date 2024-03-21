Global Smart Thermostat Market Size To Worth USD 19.92 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 20.06%

New York, United States , March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Thermostat Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 19.92 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.06% during the projected period.





An advanced electronic gadget called a smart thermostat is used to monitor and control heating and air conditioning systems. It is made up of a memory chip, CPU, networking module, occupancy sensors, display interface, and temperature sensors, among other components. Moreover, smart thermostats are widely used by homes, companies, rental properties, government buildings, hotels, resorts, and educational institutions. This remarkably efficient device allows for remote access and control via web interfaces and smartphones. It also contributes to comfort improvement, energy conservation, lower utility bills, and the formation of a homey atmosphere. Furthermore, the global market for smart thermostats is benefiting from rising smartphone usage and the significance of energy management solutions. Moreover, the global smart thermostat market is expanding due to several factors, one of which is the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. The need to adopt energy-saving technologies is becoming more widely acknowledged as civilizations around the globe struggle with the consequences of climate change and limited energy resources. Because they offer state-of-the-art features that optimize energy efficiency in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, smart thermostats are crucial in this scenario. However, the high price of smart thermostats is one of the primary barriers to the market's growth in poor countries. Modernizing control systems and creating cutting-edge smart thermostats will cost a lot of money.

Global Smart Thermostat Market By Product (Standalone Smart Thermostats, Connected Smart Thermostats, Learning Smart Thermostats), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The learning smart thermostats segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global smart thermostat market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global smart thermostat market is divided into standalone smart thermostats, connected smart thermostats, and learning smart thermostats. Among these, the learning smart thermostats segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global smart thermostat market during the projected timeframe. This is because learning smart thermostats automatically adjusts temperature settings based on user preferences, occupancy patterns, and external variables using state-of-the-art machine learning and algorithms.

The wireless segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global smart thermostat market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global smart thermostat market is divided into wired, and wireless. Among these, the wireless segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global smart thermostat market during the projected timeframe. The main factor propelling the expansion of the wireless market is the networking of smart thermostats with other appliances, which improves their capacity to save energy and money. Additionally, by enabling the use of IoT devices for system monitoring and control, wireless smart thermostats simplify system operation.

The residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the smart thermostat market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global smart thermostat market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Among these, the residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the smart thermostat market during the estimated period. Smart thermostats are widely used in residential areas due to their ability to optimize comfort and enhance energy efficiency. Additionally, they give homeowners the ability to change settings, create custom schedules, and set different room temperatures.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart thermostat market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart thermostat market over the forecast period. Growing environmental consciousness and the population growth of the region's rising nations are driving the use of HVAC controls, including smart thermostats. Government initiatives to regulate energy-efficient corporate practices and the increasing usage of green buildings are also contributing to the area's adoption of smart thermostats. Due to the high domestic demand for products and services as well as the significant expansion potential for enterprises, the construction of residential and commercial buildings, including offices and retail spaces, has increased.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global smart thermostat market during the projected timeframe. The area has seen the introduction of contemporary smart thermostat features and capabilities like voice-activated assistant integration, advanced sensors, and machine learning algorithms. The widespread adoption of Wi-Fi communication standards and the ubiquitous availability of high-speed internet in North America facilitate the smooth integration of smart thermostats into homes and businesses. The existence of major market participants in North America has a significant impact on the growth and competitiveness of the smart thermostat industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Smart Thermostat Market include Carrier Corporation, Nest Labs, Inc., Nortek, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Control4 Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Itron, Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. collaborated to offer dependable smart thermostats for demand response programs.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Smart Thermostat Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Product

Standalone Smart Thermostats

Connected Smart Thermostats

Learning Smart Thermostats

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Technology

Wired

Wireless

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Smart Thermostat Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



