Business Awards UK Honors Champions of Health and Wellbeing: 2024 Awards Winners and Finalists Revealed

HALIFAX, UK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Business Awards UK is excited to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards, showcasing the outstanding efforts and innovations of those within the health and wellbeing sector. This year's awards highlight the significant achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to enhancing health outcomes and promoting wellbeing across the UK.

Business Awards UK 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards Winners

Personal Group - Best Use Of Technology

Santou Carter, Grief Support Services Global - Rising Star Award

Catalyst Counselling - Most Positive Community Impact

Minds in Session - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Vita Health Group - Best Company To Work For

Holidays with Heart Limited - Best Wellbeing Retreat

HEK FITNESS LIMITED - Best UK Gym

Ripon Physio Co. - Best Customer Experience

UMO - Best Mental Health Support Service

Sol Gilbert, SGUT-MX Trading as SGUT - Personal Trainer of the Year

Team HH - Best Health And Wellbeing Coach

Business Awards UK 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards Finalists

Personal Group - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

Grief Support Services Global - Most Positive Community Impact, Finalist

Louise Slattery Coaching - Rising Star Award, Finalist

Esther John, Minds in Session - Rising Star Award, Finalist

Vita Health Group - Most Influential On Social Media, Finalist

Pure Physiotherapy - Best Customer Experience, Finalist

Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Partnership - Best Wellbeing Retreat, Finalist

Telford After Care Team - Best Mental Health Support Service, Finalist

London Scar Therapy - Most Positive Community Impact, Finalist

ProHealth Clinic - Best Use Of Technology, Finalist

Coach Joseph Webb - Personal Trainer of the Year, Finalist

Fit for Work - Best Use Of Technology, Finalist

Neuro Precision, Jacqueline Bell - Best Health And Wellbeing Coach, Finalist

Quayside Medical Practice - Best Company To Work For, Finalist

Restoration Therapy - Best Mental Health Support Service, Finalist

Kate Delaney Coaching - Best Health And Wellbeing Coach, Finalist

SGUT-MX Trading as SGUT - Best UK Gym, Finalist

Focused Personal Training Ltd - Personal Trainer of the Year, Finalist

Team HH - Best Company To Work For, Finalist

London Scar Therapy - Best Customer Experience, Finalist

The 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards have illuminated the diverse strengths and impactful initiatives of individuals and organisations within the health and wellbeing sector, underscoring their pivotal contributions to health enhancement and wellbeing promotion. This year's winners have showcased remarkable innovation, dedication, and excellence, significantly impacting their communities and the sector at large.

Personal Group has been recognised for the Best Use Of Technology, setting a new benchmark in the health and wellbeing sector with their comprehensive employee benefits and wellbeing services. Their innovative approach, particularly through the Hapi platform, not only engages employees at an impressive rate but also maximises the value of benefits offered, demonstrating the transformative power of technology in enhancing workplace wellbeing.

Vita Health Group claims the title of Best Company To Work For, highlighting their dedication to improving lives through integrated health services. With over three decades of experience, Vita Health Group's holistic approach to care and their commitment to clinicians at every organisational level underscore their leadership in advancing health and wellbeing. Their work embodies the essence of what it means to support and improve lives, marking a significant contribution to the sector.

Sol Gilbert, awarded Personal Trainer of the Year, epitomises the individual dedication and innovation that drives the health and wellbeing sector forward. Gilbert's SGUT system and his holistic approach to fitness and wellbeing have not only transformed his clients' lives but also set a high standard for personal training. His commitment to achieving fast, impactful results through comprehensive training methods serves as an inspiration to professionals across the sector.

The diversity and achievements of this year's winners and finalists reflect the dynamic and resilient nature of the UK's health and wellbeing sector. From technological innovation to exemplary service delivery, these accolades celebrate the commitment to excellence and the positive impact on communities across the UK.

As we look forward to the continued success and innovation of the winners and finalists, the 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards stand as a testament to the vital role of health and wellbeing professionals and organisations in enriching lives and fostering a healthier society.

For more information about the 2024 Health and Wellbeing Awards and to learn more about the winners and their contributions, please contact Business Awards UK.





Contact Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX





The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.