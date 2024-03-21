Business Awards UK Celebrates Leaders in Business Consultancy: Unveiling the 2024 Winners and Finalists

HALIFAX, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is thrilled to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2024 Business Consultancy Awards, spotlighting the remarkable talent and innovative breakthroughs within the business consultancy sector. This year’s ceremony recognises the exceptional efforts and achievements of consultants and firms that have played a pivotal role in driving business success, showcasing their commitment to excellence and innovation across the United Kingdom.

Business Awards UK 2024 Business Consultancy Awards Winners

Changeology Group - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Kene Partners - Best Financial Business Consultancy

Durhamlane - Biggest Commercial Impact

de Novo Solutions - Industry Leader In UK Business Consultancy

McCosh Communications - Lone Wolf Business Consultancy

Octavis - Best Newcomer Business Consultancy

JGP Consultancy Services Limited - Best Family Business

Navigate The Noise - Industry Leader In International Business Consultancy

Chrysalis Partners - Fastest Growing Team

Meta Smart Systems Ltd - Best Use of Technology

Lead Careers - Most Innovative Business Solutions

Tratech Consulting - Best For Customer Focus

Presman & Colard International Advisory - Rising Star Award

EvokeU - Best Business Consultancy For Marketing

Business Awards UK 2024 Business Consultancy Awards Finalists

Dorset Growth Hub - Best Financial Business Consultancy, Finalist

McCosh Communications - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

Octavis - Best Use of Technology, Finalist

James Akin-Smith: The CEO Coach - Biggest Commercial Impact, Finalist

JGP Consultancy Services Limited - Best For Customer Focus, Finalist

Branded by Aquila (Jade Brar-Haase) - Rising Star Award, Finalist

Navigate The Noise - Industry Leader In UK Business Consultancy, Finalist

WeConnect Energy - Most Innovative Business Solutions, Finalist

Saturate Marketing - Best Business Consultancy For Marketing, Finalist

Fast Track Consultancy - Industry Leader In International Business Consultancy, Finalist

GAIN LINE - Most Innovative Business Solutions, Finalist

Chrysalis Partners - Industry Leader In International Business Consultancy, Finalist

Correct Careers Coaching - Lone Wolf Business Consultancy, Finalist

HJH Commercial Consultants Ltd - Fastest Growing Team, Finalist

Lead Careers - Industry Leader In UK Business Consultancy, Finalist

Dimensions Consulting Ltd. - Biggest Commercial Impact, Finalist

Emrys Consulting - Fastest Growing Team, Finalist

Tratech Consulting - Lone Wolf Business Consultancy, Finalist

Aquaintz Consulting (Grace Mosuro) - Rising Star Award, Finalist

Ex Military Mentor - Best For Customer Focus, Finalist

Aquaintz Consulting - Best Newcomer Business Consultancy, Finalist

Branded by Aquila - Best Business Consultancy For Marketing, Finalist

This year's winners and finalists have demonstrated a profound impact on the business landscape, embodying innovation, strategic insight, and transformative achievements. Their contributions have not only advanced their clients' goals but also set new benchmarks for excellence in consultancy.

We're proud to highlight the achievements of some of our winners in key categories, such as Mark Sweeny and de Novo Solutions, celebrated for a forward-thinking approach in digital transformation, offering groundbreaking solutions that redefine how businesses engage with technology. Their leadership in integrating Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow technologies exemplifies the transformative potential of digital strategies in modern business operations.

Navigate the Noise has stood out as a beacon for international business consultancy, specifically for its dedication to empowering female entrepreneurs. Their innovative strategies and supportive approach have opened new avenues for women in business, showcasing the importance of inclusion and diversity in fostering global business success.

Hailed as the Best Newcomer Business Consultancy, the team at Octavis have quickly distinguished themselves with their expertise in web design and security services. Their achievements highlight the critical role of digital presence and security in today's business environment.

The 2024 Business Consultancy Awards not only honour the individual and collective achievements of this year’s winners and finalists but also highlight the sector’s dynamic and resilient nature. These awards celebrate the consultants and firms at the forefront of business innovation, guiding UK businesses towards a brighter, more successful future.

For further details about the 2024 Business Consultancy Awards and to discover more about the contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Contact Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.