AGF Investments Announces Closure and Liquidation of AGF Global Infrastructure ETF, AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments* (TSX:AGF.B) announced today the closure and liquidation of AGF Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF), AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund (collectively “the Funds”) on or about April 30, 2024 (the “Liquidation Date”).



The decision to close and liquidate the Funds was driven by the firm’s continued effort to simplify and streamline its offerings; as well as the small number of Fund investors, relatively low Fund assets and the costs associated with maintaining the Funds.

AGF Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF or the “ETF”) Liquidation

The last day of trading on NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) for AGF Global Infrastructure ETF is expected to be April 12, 2024. Effective upon the close of business on April 12, 2024, the ETF will no longer accept orders for the purchase of Creation Units. Beginning today, the ETF may not pursue its investment objective or engage in normal business activities, except for the purposes of winding up business and affairs, preserving the value of assets, paying liabilities, and distributing remaining assets to shareholders pursuant to the plan of liquidation approved by the ETF’s Board of Trustees.

There can be no assurance that there will be a market for the purchase or sale of ETF shares during the time between the market close on April 12, 2024 and the Liquidation Date, because ETF shares will no longer be traded on NYSE Arca.

In connection with the liquidation, any shares of the ETF outstanding on the Liquidation Date will be automatically redeemed as of the close of business on the Liquidation Date without the imposition of customary redemption transaction fees. Although the liquidation is not expected to be a taxable event for the ETF, for taxable shareholders, the automatic redemption of shares of the ETF on the Liquidation Date will generally be treated as a sale that may result in a gain or loss for federal income tax purposes. Instead of waiting until the Liquidation Date, a shareholder may voluntarily sell his or her shares on NYSE Arca (subject to customary transaction fees) until the market close on April 12, 2024.

AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Liquidation

Effective immediately, AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund are closed to new investors. Also effective immediately, new account requests and exchanges into AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund are no longer accepted.

Shareholders can redeem their shares at any time prior to the Liquidation Date. Note that there may be distributions paid on AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund, prior to the liquidation. Investors who remain holding AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund shares will have their shares redeemed on the Liquidation Date, without any charges applied.

Beginning today, AGF Global Sustainable Equity Fund and AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund may not pursue their investment objectives or engage in normal business activities, except for the purposes of winding up business and affairs, preserving the value of assets, paying liabilities, and distributing remaining assets to shareholders pursuant to the plan of liquidation approved by the Board.

*AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA).

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $45 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Further information about the Funds can be found at AGF.com.

Before investing you should carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the Fund's prospectus which can be obtained by visiting www.AGF.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Risks: There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective. An investment in the Funds is subject to risk including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The risks associated with each Fund are detailed in the prospectus and include, but not limited to, tracking error risk, mid-cap risk, industry concentration risk, market neutral style risk, short sale risk and specific risks related to mutual funds and exchange traded funds. The Funds may not be suitable for all investors.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

